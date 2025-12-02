Nigerian music icon 2Baba and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, are heating the internet amid their recent controversies

Drama unfolded when media personality Daddy Freeze hosted an online chat with the singer’s former managers, and the couple caused drama as they joined

A man who analysed the clip from the live video shared one deep question concerning the singer and his marriage

A Nigerian man has weighed in on the drama between 2Baba Idibia and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, when they joined a live session.

A dramatic scene unfolded during an Instagram Live session hosted by Daddy Freeze after the couple unexpectedly joined the broadcast and got into a heated exchange.

The media personality had initially invited two of the Nigerian musician's former managers to appear for a conversation about the singer’s recent UK scandal, with the discussion taking an unexpected turn.

A few minutes into the session, 2Baba suddenly joined the Instagram Live session, confronting his former manager and attempting to shut down the accusations.

The situation quickly escalated, and Natasha appeared beside him, leading to a tense back-and-forth between the two.

Man analyses 2Baba and wife’s live altercation

The clip has since gone viral, with many online users speculating about what happened off-camera as the livestream became chaotic, with viewers hearing what sounded like a slap in the background.

Identified on X as @ThaBoyYom, a young man analysed the clip and asked a question about 2Baba.

He said in an X post:

“Omo what’s going on with 2baba? He joined Daddy Freeze’s live just now screaming “Shut the fvck up”. His wife Natasha started dragging with him in the background.. I think they got in an altercation again and he suddenly went offline. Shey dem never get my idolo like this.”

See his post below:

Reactions trail man’s analysis on 2Baba’s marital drama

@peculiarpat1 said:

"Our peace of mind seems not to be giving us peace after all. I don't know, but certainly, it seems like Baba also has his own issues. Because many of us are his fans, we tend to exenorate himself and blame the women."

@Theoseoluwa said:

"He get him own wahala for body sef."

@TobiKorede4 said:

"Omo why do I feel like this is just a staged something??"

@firstnoble said:

"Annie go just dey laugh for where shey dey."

@UniqueKhaddy_0x said:

"Why do I feel happy lowkey?? no man that leaves a woman he’s being with for years to marry another on within a short time is ever truly happy! Karma will hunt you.. how can you be lucky with a woman when you don’t know how to treat one right? such a joke!"

Man advises 2Baba on relationship with Natasha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in the United States, Innocent Tino, has shared his observations on 2Baba’s relationship with Natasha.

He claimed the singer was losing his reputation by the day because of his new relationship and advised him on what to do.

The man also shared how 2Baba’s actions affected people's perception towards him and his ex, Annie.

