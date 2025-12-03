A Nigerian man spoke about a popular Nigerian singer and his wife after he saw something unexpected in a video online

The young individual noticed something the popular singer did to his wife’s hand and shared his thoughts about it

The young man also mentioned what might have caused the singer to act in that manner and shared his opinion online

A Nigerian man has reacted to a video showing the unusual thing which a popular singer, Innocent Idibia, known popularly as 2Baba, did to the hand of his wife, Natasha, in public.

This is contained in a video which has gone viral online, with many people continuing to react to it after the news of the singer's arrest in the UK.

Nigerian man reacts to 2Baba resisting wife’s handhold in public. For illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images: Hill Street Studios, Instagram/Official2baba

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian man reacts to 2Baba's video

While the real cause of the arrest hasn't been established, many Nigerians have continued to speak about the marriage of 2Baba and Natasha.

A video recently trended online showing 2Baba and his wife and an exchange between them. A man has reacted to what he noticed in the video.

According to a post he made via his page, @iamniome, on a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), he spoke about what might have caused 2Baba to do what he did.

His statement:

"You can't be embarrassing me in private and trying to display public affection with me like everything is okay."

"2Baba's reaction here shows that he's definitely pissed about something. Probably an argument before stepping out of that vehicle."

"They will be alright."

Viral video shows 2Baba avoiding wife’s hand, man shares opinion. Photo source: Instagram/Official2baba

Source: Instagram

He claimed that the wife might have done something to 2Baba for him to have taken such a step.

In the said video, 2Baba could be seen walking with his wife. She tried to hold his hand, but he froze himself from her grip. However, the wife continued to make attempts to hold him and eventually succeeded.

Reactions as 2Baba is seen with wife

@Okoye_amakaz wrote:

"Maybe she is teaching him how to be a gentleman. How will you leave your woman behind."

@Natasha2620 said:

"I’m living for this moment, these are the results of being a serial cheater."

@kenniwil shared:

"One can clearly see the frustration on his face. This is the real chingum girlfriend. Even Messi has never been closely marked. Me I will not even last two weeks, if I be celebrity three days max."

@chinweowraigbo1 added:

"Its good ooo. make she drag am well. I remember one occasion tuface and Annie came,na so tuface just left Annie dey Waka as if na him get d occasion and Annie dey tag along as a slave."

@Victorcrown17 shared:

"If na man do woman like this now, una go don call am red flag control freak toxic masculinity."

@AOchiawuto stressed:

"Some Edo women don't last in marriage because they lack coordination, respect, and understanding. Look at her character. She cannot allow the man to feel free to greet people. Why?"

@Loadedbrodah noted:

"But 2Baba should know how to walk with a lady at an event. You just moved to shaking hands and jumping with other guys leaving your pregnant wife behind. Wrong!"

@Mr_dreeew said:

"Women with a high demand of attention are always toxic, that's the reason why I left my ex."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady spoke out about the ongoing marriage clash between 2Baba and his wife, Natasha.

Lady reacts as 2baba’s fans cry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady reacted after watching a viral video of two women crying over 2Baba’s arrest.

In the video, the women pleaded with Nigerian men to stand up for the singer amid his ongoing marriage drama with his wife, Natasha. The lady shared her thoughts online.

Source: Legit.ng