An elderly woman shared her personal marital experience as she reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding singer 2Baba and his new wife, Natasha

Drama unfolded when media personality Daddy Freeze hosted an online chat with the singer’s former managers, and the couple caused drama as they joined

As the woman reacted to the drama, she mentioned what she had noticed about men who leave their wives

A Nigerian woman shared her experience as she reacted to the drama between 2Baba Idibia and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru.

A dramatic scene unfolded during an Instagram Live session hosted by Daddy Freeze after the couple unexpectedly joined the broadcast and got into a heated exchange.

A woman shares personal experience as she reacts to 2Baba's marital drama.

The media personality had initially invited two of the Nigerian musician's former managers to appear for a conversation about the singer’s recent UK scandal, with the discussion taking an unexpected turn.

A few minutes into the session, 2Baba suddenly joined the Instagram Live session, confronting his former manager and attempting to shut down the accusations.

The situation quickly escalated, and Natasha appeared beside him, leading to a tense back-and-forth between the two.

Woman reacts to 2Baba and wife’s marital drama

On her Facebook page, Doyinsola A. Ilori mentioned how she felt about 2Baba’s marital drama, sharing a personal experience.

She said in her post:

“Most times for us women, including my humble self, when the men leave us, I mean our husbands and boyfriends, they dump us for a worst version of us. By the time this reality hits them, shame would not let them admit to their colossal error.

“You know how men leave now, they blow everything to smithereens. Wọ́n áti balẹ̀ jẹ́ kọjá sorry.

“Then turn around to console themselves with us regretting leaving our marriages because of their disrespect, while they fail to mention that they have been trying to replace us without success since then.

“I don't know about yours o, but mine has married 5 other women in 10 years, post absconding and divorce. If any of them better pass me, he for don stop. I ṣáà did 15 years before he comot. Married 5 different women in 10 years!!!

“Na 7 he dey go… (Kay, Oya kọ̀ bet with me.) The 7 sef, na him children I pity, otherwise, he for change wife till he kpai at any age ni.

“PS: Tuface dey kraze, he no well. Na laff Annie suppose dey laff him family now. Sebi na she, dem say she no good, and dem no like. Make dem dey manage Natasha now nàú. Na so I laff my ex husbands family, when only two years after he married that d3ad lady, they started chanting, ìgbà Iya Bọbọ gan o le t'eyii.”

2Baba and Natasha fight dirty in Daddy Freeze's Instagram Live.

In a related story, a man who analysed 2Baba's drama with Natasha on live video shared what he noticed and asked a deep question.

Woman’s reaction to 2Baba’s marriage sparks conversation

Samuel Jonah said:

"Na now school wey him no go dey affect am.. I really pity him."

Tayo Treasure Ilori said:

"I dont pity Tuface. Not because I am Annie's fan nor because Annie herself wasn't toxic, because let's not deceive ourselves, she was. But then, he is not innocent. Na lust carry am reach where him dey now, he is not a victim."

Oyin Ade said

"They will learn by fire by force."

Man advises 2Baba on relationship with Natasha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in the United States, Innocent Tino, has shared his observations about 2Baba’s relationship with Natasha.

He claimed the singer was losing his reputation by the day because of his new relationship and advised him on what to do.

