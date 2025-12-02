A Nigerian woman took to social media to ask questions after watching a video of two women crying online

She watched the video and shared her observations, speaking about popular singer 2Baba and his marriage dispute

Many people who watched the video also commented on it and on what the two women said about men

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to react as two Nigerian women burst into tears during a live video with a popular broadcaster, Daddy Freeze.

The said video has gone viral online due to what the ladies asked all Nigerian men to do in regard to the drama between popular singer 2Baba and his wife.

Lady reacts to viral video

A lady who also came across the video quoted it and shared her thoughts.

According to a post she made available on her page, @bigHotbaby1, the lady wondered why the women cried that hard over 2baba’s matter.

She quoted the post with her opinion as she wrote:

"Emotional women on Daddy Freeze’s live are crying and begging Nigerians to help and save 2Face from his wife Natasha Why are they crying like this? He’s not going anywhere oo! That’s his ultimate peace of mind and his final bus stop let me add this to it before I forget!!! 2Face’s former manager said Natasha is controlling his social media and finances."

In the said video she quoted, two women could be seen crying, with one of them begging Nigerian men to stand up for Innocent Idibia amid the issue with his wife, Natasha.

The lady who appears to be wearing a white head cover said in the video:

"Whatever it is, please help. He needs help. Men, please stand up for your man, please."

As many people came across the video and heard what the ladies did, they shared their thoughts in the comments.

Reactions as ladies beg for help

@mines00123 noted:

"I wonder. 2face is toxic and he loves toxicity. But don’t feel any pity for him. How will they be controlling a grown as.s man?"

@miz__mk stressed:

"Jezebel bandit has taken over.. They must rest and allow our Natasha baby do he torturing work perfectly. We love it over here."

@ty_autos noted:

"Na now he go understand that song wey he sing.. ever since I left youuuuuuuuu I’ve been to hell and I’m back."

@treatpworld shared:

"These ones dey ment? He went for Natasha with his clear eyes, let him enjoy his peace of mind in peace now."

@esthere74766451 said:

"PEACE OF MIND IS IN SEVERE SHOCK na Edo babe be the final bustop of king Solomon."

@Kunleadebisi noted:

"As how? Of all the problems for Nigeria na Tuface a go Dey pray for?"

@lawalolajide52 stressed:

"When 2face dey enjoyed DO.GGY style did he call me ? Oga e no concern me ooo."

@BlessingIssac2 wrote:

"Haibo! I don laugh tire o . He must stay there ooo."

@Jordyn_o4 noted:

"What are dey crying for him for… he chose what he chose nobody chose Natasha for him."

@giftkalu55 said:

"Shebi him say Natasha is the best wetin be the problem again make him dey manage Natasha like that abeg we need peace in this country

