A Nigerian lady has called on a popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, alongside his team members and all Nigerian men, to come together to pray for his wife, Natasha.

She mentioned who is responsible for the clash in their marriage dispute, as she also made a recommendation for the style of the said prayer.

Lady speaks about popular singer

This is coming not long after the arrest of the notable individual, 2Baba, was reported, and many individuals who came across the post have since reacted to it.

A Nigerian lady, however, mentioned the cause of the drama and called for a national prayer.

According to a post she made available on her page, @OloriOfOloris, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), she mentioned that the singer, as well as members of his team and all Nigerian men, should come together to pray for the wife of 2Baba, Natasha.

Her statement:

"2Baba, his team and all the Nigerian men should please come together to fast and pray for her. This is nothing but the devil trying to put us asunder. He should be patient. She will surely change."

After she said this, she recommended the method of prayer in the comments.

She said:

"I recommend Shiloh for them, should take her to Shiloh."

Her post got the attention of many people who shared their thoughts online.

Reactions as lady speaks about marriage clash

@BabeKarsyn noted:

"He should act like the head of the house and pray for her, besides if he leaves her , another man will replace him and it'll be difficult for him to find another wife cos wives are so hard to find these days He should watch war room and pray for his family."

@Thugwarr added:

"She will change, he said he found love na. Love is for eve."

@mirexmoses wrote:

"Lmaoo, wetin consine me? Na 2baba sabi."

@EShomide1 added:

"Women supporting women. Smh. But he brought problems upon himself tho."

@angelthewriterr stressed:

Exactly! It’s not in a woman’s nature to give her husband trouble. The devil has found a way in their holy matrimony and the best thing to do is pray fervently! 2Baba should not let the devil’s handwork prevail in his blessed marriage."

@Big_uncleJay noted:

"You people said 2baba was going through a lot when he was with Annie, now y'all saying he's going 2ru a lot as he's with Natasha. What if Tubaba is the PROBLEM??? Is it not possible that Natasha is not the Love-stricken Annie that will tolerate 2face's misbehavior & lash out."

@WalterOkeke3 said:

"Una wife dey hold Una money.. I tried it with my babe, on a little argument everywhere jux blur."

Read the post below:

