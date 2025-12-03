A lady has shared her thoughts on the ongoing drama between a popular Nigerian singer and his wife, who is also a lawmaker

She spoke after watching a viral video and hearing what the popular singer’s associate had to say about the situation of his marriage

Many people who came across her post reacted online, sharing their own views about the singer, his wife, and their relationship

A young Nigerian lady has joined several other Nigerians to share her thoughts about the drama involving a popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, and his wife, Natasha.

The singer recently started trending on social media over claims of an arrest in the UK, a report which was later confirmed.

Nigerian lady says she feels no pity for 2Baba amid marriage drama. Photo source: Twitter/ifetemini, Instagram/Official2Baba

Source: Twitter

Woman reacts to 2Baba’s UK arrest

Legit.ng, in one of its publications, confirmed the arrest of the singer, a news article that also contains a video showing the moment of his arrest.

Amid the back and forth, a Nigerian lady has stated that she doesn't pity the singer as he continues to experience discomfort in his marriage.

According to a post she made available on her page, @ifetemini, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), the individual mentioned that she doesn't pity the singer.

This is after she watched a video that contains what the associate of 2Baba said about his marriage and what his wife allegedly did to him.

Reacting to what she heard in the video, she spoke about his marriage, saying:

"See wetin our legend 2Baba eye dey see."

Young Nigerian woman reacts to 2Baba’s UK arrest and marital issues. Photo source: Twitter/ifetemini

Source: Twitter

She based her position on what she heard in the video and said if it's true, she doesn't feel any pity for the notable singer.

She continued:

"If what I heard in this video is true, I don’t feel any pity for you sir.. Enjoy your less scary woman. It feels like mere pregnancy hormones."

As she made the statement, many individuals came across her post and shared their thoughts about it in her comments section.

Reactions as lady speaks about 2Baba

@Janefrances_Al stressed:

"Nemesis na joke to you? Karma always comes hot."

@callme_t9 noted:

"I talk am, 2face no fit leave African queen go meet African Shrek, something is off somewhere. Make he no be wetin I dey think oooo. Some women are desperate, they can key a man down just so they get what they want."

@EkeneEm06377769 added:

"PERSON WAY DAY CRAZE OLD MAN MOVING LIKE A KID BEC OF WOMAN."

@BALOJIBLO noted:

"Baba ti shi ilee woooo."

@educatedtug01 said:

"I think so too."

Read the post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that another Nigerian man also spoke about the marriage drama after watching a live video of 2Baba and his wife, Natasha.

Lady reacts online as 2baba’s fans cry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a lady reacted after watching a viral video of two women crying over 2Baba’s arrest. The women were seen weeping during a live session and begging Nigerian men to stand up for the singer.

The lady who reacted said she didn’t understand why they were crying that much, and she shared her thoughts about 2Baba and his marriage.

Source: Legit.ng