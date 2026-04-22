Blessing CEO has finally issued a public apology to Nigerians over the drama surrounding her stage 4 breast cancer claims and the public donations she received

The relationship expert promised to carry her fans along by officially uploading her medical scan results and biopsy reports

She also announced that well-meaning Nigerians who want a refund of their financial contributions should send a direct message with their receipts and account numbers to get their money back

Many Nigerians expected Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, to face a permanent social media exile after she disappeared amid massive backlash over her stage 4 breast cancer claims.

Instead, the controversial influencer has suddenly returned online to offer a full apology and promise immediate refunds.

Self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing CEO begs Nigerians for patience as she promises to upload her medical biopsy results online. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Recall that Blessing CEO deactivated her Instagram account weeks ago following public outrage and calls for her arrest.

Yesterday, April 21, 2026, Legit.ng reported that the self-acclaimed relationship expert reactivated her Instagram page and quickly wiped every video about cancer from her profile.

Hours after her quiet return, Blessing CEO released a new video and caption begging for public forgiveness.

She expressed deep regret to her followers for the unnecessary drama and embarrassment surrounding her health issues.

The controversial influencer insisted that her illness was entirely real and begged the general public to bear with her.

"Please be patient with me, I did not lie about my health issues," she told her fans.

Moving forward, Blessing CEO said she plans to document her medical journey just like her previous liposuction and BBL recovery.

To prove her controversial claims, she promised to officially upload her scan results and biopsy reports soon.

Blessing also addressed the well-meaning donors who contributed money for her treatment, offering clear instructions for anyone who wants to get all their funds back.

She told them to send a direct message with their payment receipt.

"Send us a WhatsApp message or DM, attaching your receipt and account number, you get a refund."

Watch the full video of Blessing CEO below:

Netizens react to Blessing CEO's apology

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@iamshyblakj said:

"She's not ready yet...she misses being on social media, so she wanna come back, she probably have cancer of the brain...😂"

@papi_demillie commented:

"Oh cos, she will get vulnerable Nigerians again. She knows what drives them nuts on this internet and she trusts bloggers, folks with huge followers to post her."

@stylishnene wrote:

"Do you blame her? No cos she will do something else and typical Nigerians will keep falling for all these. It's a slap to the faces of every cancer patient."

@dsgaert reacted:

"There is no time she won't eventually have that cancer because you are calling such a thing upon yourself all in the name of clout chasing."

Social media influencer Blessing CEO officially apologises for the massive drama surrounding her breast cancer allegations. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan petitions police over Blessing CEO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular social media activist VeryDarkMan took legal steps against Blessing CEO over her stage 4 breast cancer claims.

The critic submitted a petition to the Inspector-General of Police in Abuja, accusing her of obtaining money under false pretences, forgery, and false representation.

VeryDarkMan, who donated ₦150 to her cause, stated that the financial strain contributed to severe ulcers, prompting his decision to pursue legal action for accountability.

Source: Legit.ng