A medical student from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) decided to share his JAMB score after writing to reseat the exam as an Arts student

The man took to social media to post his UTME score after he went to write the exam on April 18, 2026

Many who saw the post online shared mixed comments on how he was able to achieve such a result, even as a medical student

A medical student, @drealbigvirg, has shared his JAMB score after he decided to reseat the exam, but under the guise that he is an Art student.

The man, a medical student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), shared his results after he had promised, some months ago, to write JAMB to make a point to Art students.

A medical student retakes JAMB as Art student. Photo credit: @drealbigbirg/X

Source: Twitter

Medical student shares UTME result

Sharing his result on X, @drealbigvirg tagged a 2025 tweet in which he spoke about his plans to see if Science students like himself can take art subjects and still achieve good results.

His 2025 tweet read:

"I will take JAMB next year and prove to Art students that if Science students were doing art subjects, they would still be getting 300+"

Fulfilling his promise, he wrote the 2026 JAMB exams and then posted his UTME score on social media on April 18, 2026.

Sharing the screenshot of the result, it says he scored 71 in Government subject, 38 in Literature, zero in English, and IRS. He then had an aggregate of 109.

See the screenshot of his JAMB score below:

A JAMB candidate shares his UTME score. Photo credit: @drealbigvirg/X

Source: Twitter

Captioning the screenshot, he said:

"Art students, I apologise, I wasn't familiar with your game. 😢"

See his X post below:

Reactions to medical student attempting JAMB

Legit.ng collected reactions from X users who saw the tweet. Some of the comments are below.

@thisuserisok said:

"The only way to score 0 is when you know all the answers to the questions."

@1big_x_ commented:

"Poly will give you admission."

@godpower002 commented:

"Even person way no Sabi English language no go score 0."

@blackgurlmorish wrote:

"How will Art students get zero in english?"

@_thatbeadchef stated:

"English zero?😂

Lmao. I know what you are."

@TBlaq60040 commented:

"Wait oh, shebi English na general subject, how you come take fail am, ori e dota oh."

@ASKOFOLUWAFEMI stated:

"I know what you’re trying to do, but I can’t prove it."

@TheoPerkins_ commented:

"You literally scored zero in English (a non-art subject)

Lemaoo."

@IAmOnyekaVince said:

"Science candidates no dey take English? Why you come get zero na?"

In a similar story, Legit.ng Ogundare Racheal Seunfunmi, a science student who sat for the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, had 283 on aggregate. She scored 51 in English language, 75 in physics, 60 in biology, and 97 in chemistry.

JAMB releases 2026 UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB released the 2026 UTME results.

According to Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of the board, candidates can check their results by sending UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration. At this stage, candidates may view their results only; printing is not yet available.

Source: Legit.ng