A man who announced his mother’s abduction in Kogi has shared an update about the kidnappers' demand

He mentioned the amount that the kidnappers were demanding as ransom, and what his mother was going through

What he said about his mother’s condition in captivity caught people’s attention, as they sympathised with him

A Nigerian man has given an update about his mother, who was kidnapped while travelling to Abuja.

He had earlier stated that his mother was travelling to Abuja by road before she was abducted in Kabba, Kogi state.

Man Gives Update About His Mother Abducted in Kogi, Mentions Kidnappers’ Demand: “She’s in Pain”

Source: Twitter

Identified as @dope_demonxx on X, the man shared an update about his mother in captivity, stating that the kidnappers had made contact.

He said:

“Update on my mom issue. I just call my junior sister and also spoke to my mom junior sister, she said she said my mom called with a different number given to them by the bandit kidnapper that they're requesting 60 million naira.”

In a follow-up post, he added that his mother was in pain, claiming that the kidnappers beat up the adults and children.

His X post read:

“They're beating the adult and even the children there my mom was telling her junior sister that shes in pain I dont even know what to type I'm finished 60 million.”

See the post below:

Reactions as mother gives update on abducted mother

@UcheMaryOkoli

If she had 60 million, would she have boarded an 18-seater hiace bus???? Why are these people so wicked???

@_blaqmax

Menh i so much hate kidnappers more than the devil. Had my fair share some years back. Your mom will come back. God will see you through this bro

@acho_official

60m? These guys have no chill at all. Are they taking a look at the person they're requesting that kind of money from?

@Samlos93

But why is it that our security can't apprehend them ? Can I say they're working together with security ? What of village hunters that used to hunt in the bush those days ?

@WisdomUgo147

They killed one palm wine tapper cos his family had only 10,000 and they requested for 20 m I don’t know but I believe in miracle

@SesapeBlessing

If she had 60mil, would she be traveling by road? What is wrong with these ppl!! God save her.

@prayer_saved_me

"We are not angry enough. How are criminals walking with guns openly...but when I leave my house with my backpack,I will be stopped? GOD."

In a related story, a doctor cried out after kidnappers released a scary video of his pregnant sister and her husband in captivity.

Man laments as uncle dies in captivity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the nephew of the Anglican vicar of Kaduna diocese, who was kidnapped with his wife about a month ago, has shared details about his death.

He mentioned the exact day the Anglican priest was killed in custody and called for his wife’s release.

Many were moved to tears as he mentioned the ages of the couple’s little children and his wife's place of work.

