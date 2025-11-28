Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Man Gives Update About His Mother Abducted in Kogi, Mentions Kidnappers’ Demand: “She’s in Pain”
Family and Relationships

Man Gives Update About His Mother Abducted in Kogi, Mentions Kidnappers’ Demand: “She’s in Pain”

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • A man who announced his mother’s abduction in Kogi has shared an update about the kidnappers' demand
  • He mentioned the amount that the kidnappers were demanding as ransom, and what his mother was going through
  • What he said about his mother’s condition in captivity caught people’s attention, as they sympathised with him

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

A Nigerian man has given an update about his mother, who was kidnapped while travelling to Abuja.

He had earlier stated that his mother was travelling to Abuja by road before she was abducted in Kabba, Kogi state.

Man Gives Update About His Mother Abducted in Kogi, Mentions Kidnappers’ Demand: “She’s in Pain”
Man Gives Update About His Mother Abducted in Kogi, Mentions Kidnappers’ Demand: “She’s in Pain”
Source: Twitter

Identified as @dope_demonxx on X, the man shared an update about his mother in captivity, stating that the kidnappers had made contact.

He said:

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

“Update on my mom issue. I just call my junior sister and also spoke to my mom junior sister, she said she said my mom called with a different number given to them by the bandit kidnapper that they're requesting 60 million naira.”

Read also

Man cries out as kidnappers abduct his mother in Kogi while she was travelling to Abuja by bus

In a follow-up post, he added that his mother was in pain, claiming that the kidnappers beat up the adults and children.

His X post read:

“They're beating the adult and even the children there my mom was telling her junior sister that shes in pain I dont even know what to type I'm finished 60 million.”

See the post below:

Reactions as mother gives update on abducted mother

@UcheMaryOkoli

If she had 60 million, would she have boarded an 18-seater hiace bus???? Why are these people so wicked???

@_blaqmax

Menh i so much hate kidnappers more than the devil. Had my fair share some years back. Your mom will come back. God will see you through this bro

@acho_official

60m? These guys have no chill at all. Are they taking a look at the person they're requesting that kind of money from?

@Samlos93

But why is it that our security can't apprehend them ? Can I say they're working together with security ? What of village hunters that used to hunt in the bush those days ?

Read also

Doctor cries out for help as kidnappers release video of pregnant sister and husband in captivity

@WisdomUgo147

They killed one palm wine tapper cos his family had only 10,000 and they requested for 20 m I don’t know but I believe in miracle

@SesapeBlessing

If she had 60mil, would she be traveling by road? What is wrong with these ppl!! God save her.

@prayer_saved_me

"We are not angry enough. How are criminals walking with guns openly...but when I leave my house with my backpack,I will be stopped? GOD."
Man Gives Update About His Mother Abducted in Kogi, Mentions Kidnappers’ Demand: “She’s in Pain”
Man Gives Update About His Mother Abducted in Kogi, Mentions Kidnappers’ Demand: “She’s in Pain”
Source: Twitter

In a related story, a doctor cried out after kidnappers released a scary video of his pregnant sister and her husband in captivity.

Man laments as uncle dies in captivity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the nephew of the Anglican vicar of Kaduna diocese, who was kidnapped with his wife about a month ago, has shared details about his death.

He mentioned the exact day the Anglican priest was killed in custody and called for his wife’s release.

Read also

Corps member raises alarm after alleged bandit Attack close to her ppa in Kogi, post trends

Many were moved to tears as he mentioned the ages of the couple’s little children and his wife's place of work.

Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: