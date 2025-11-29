A lady raised the alarm as kidnappers abducted her cousin in Kogi while he was travelling by bus

She narrated what happened when the kidnappers reached out to the family for ransom

The lady’s post caught people’s attention on social media, as they prayed for her cousin's safe return

A Nigerian lady cried out on social media, claiming that her cousin had been kidnapped.

She stated that her cousin was travelling in an 18-seater before he was abducted along Obajana road, Kogi state.

Source: Twitter

Identified as @SallyOfficial01on X, she said:

“Please I need help. My cousin was kidnapped yesterday along Obajana Road in Kogi State. The whole bus was abducted. Kidnappers are demanding ₦100m and his mother is a widow. Please.”

Another relative to the abducted young man, @Nana_hauwa_ on X, also called for help as she gave more details.

She said:

"Yesterday, along Obajana Road in Kogi State, an 18 seater bus heading towards school was attacked and everyone on board was kidnapped including my husband's cousin.

"The kidnappers have contacted his mother and are demanding ₦100 million for his release. She is a widow and has absolutely no means to raise this kind of money. We are devastated and racing against time."

Reactions trail man's kidnap in Kogi

@baffawalid said:

"This is how we’ll continue as a nation? when even those in power have given up and are resorting to paying ransoms and negotiating like everyone else."

@UnofficialSIRS said:

"But someone was telling me today the attack was foiled by military and even 2 soldiers were killed and 1 JTF officer killed too....no wonder I wasn't convinced...we pray for his safe return."

@ezzikingxx said:

"My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time."

@femiiiszn said:

"omo, he's my friend."

@1_nachi_0 said:

"Sorry dear. But paying these animals only emboldens them."

@Simple_lowam said:

"Omo...i pray God Protects him and others as well before his release oh..."

@Olamisasuke said:

"How many people we wan crowdfund??? How many people abeg??? Make Government do their job now."

@NelsonYinm82009 said:

"How long are we going to continue paying them ? I think we are already making it look like a yahoo business ooo just have some AkA aka and ur going to get paid for it. And some of them are online seeing ur fear."

@Franklinbayo said:

"People cough out money daily to secure their relatives, yet some folks have aways of explaining away insecurity. For how long can we sustain this Tori olorun."

Source: Legit.ng