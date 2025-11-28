A man raised the alarm as kidnappers abducted his mother in Kogi while she was travelling by bus to Abuja

He narrated what happened when he tried reaching out to her after he last spoke to her in Kabba, Kogi

The man’s post caught people’s attention on social media, as they prayed for his mother's safe return

A Nigerian man cried out on social media, claiming that his mother had been kidnapped.

He stated that his mother was travelling to Abuja by road before she was abducted in Kabba, Kogi state.

Identified as @dope_demonxx on X, the man made this known while reacting to a report about kidnapping.

Videos shared by @abujastreets on X showed that kidnappers abducted people from a bus on November 27, 2025.

The videos were captioned:

“Apparently everyone on this bus was kidnapped earlier today in Kabba, Kogi state. Broad day light bro! Broad day light!!! We are tired man! We are tired!!!”

Quoting the tweet, @dope_demonxx said:

“Nigeria don finally happened to me bandit Don kidnap my mom haaa where do I start from?”

In the comments, he provided more details:

“She was going to Abuja today the last we heard from her she said she was in ikabba we don call taya since not connecting.”

Reactions as man claims mother was kidnapped

@thatMrT

May she come back alive. Have you got in touch with police?

@stokthegr8

An unfortunate incident but one must learn not to travel interstate in times like this especially some specific areas… the chances of this happening is 87%

@absufy

What is going on in kabba, kogi state? Everyday one kidnapping or the other. Something needs to be done to curb this before it goes out of hand.

@Josephi61965574

Ọmọ! Which kind country be this, this is becoming a norm.

@HEIS_SMOKING

I’m sorry this happened to your mom, but it’s good in a way, because I’ve gone through your profile and I can see you’re one of those who feel like talking about politics and governance is a waste of time. Bad governance don enter your own house too. E go reach everybody.

@CLEAN_SUGARBOI_

In everything you do. Never travel through this particular road on Thursdays and Fridays. This is there shift days. They strike and use the rest of the days to transport to kwara by switching you guys to there transporters by bikes. Bro i was a victim Thursday 28>December 2023

In a related story, a doctor cried out over his pregnant sister's abduction, while journalist Rufai Oseni shared details about an Anglican vicar who died in captivity.

Man laments as uncle dies in captivity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the nephew of the Anglican vicar of Kaduna diocese, who was kidnapped with his wife about a month ago, has shared details about his death.

He mentioned the exact day the Anglican priest was killed in custody and called for his wife’s release.

Many were moved to tears as he mentioned the ages of the couple’s little children and his wife's place of work.

Source: Legit.ng