A Nigerian man, Idris Abdur-Rahman Suleiman, has reacted to the video of the students who were released after their abduction at a secondary school in Kebbi

The students of Kebbi's Government Girls Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, had been kidnapped after an attack last week.

Following the release on November 25, 2025, Bola Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Iformation and Strategy to the Nigerian President, shared a video of the students.

He captioned the video:

“All the 24 Kebbi schoolgirls fully accounted for. No one left behind.”

Kebbi abduction: Man shares observations about video

Identified on X as @Mr_Ibn_khaldun, the man shared what he noticed about the faces of the girls in the video.

He wondered how it was possible that their faces showed no sorrow, and it were as if they were coming back from an excursion.

Taking to the comment section, he said:

“We thankfully appreciate all efforts to bring our sisters back home intact. But our confusion is that , the narrative is taking another direction. These girls in this video are as if they are coming back from an excursion.... Their faces shows no sorrow! And how possible???”

See his post below:

Kebbi: Reactions trail man’s observation about video

@ademebe0 said:

Those girls might not feel threatened again because the terrorist assure them of safe because govt has negotiated with them...Watch Kaakaki Social New on AIT this morning. Sir, the firearms used by these terrorist, Nigeria Army doesn't have it.

@1wAllstreetwolf

Apc the worst propagandists, if they spend this time for photo optics on governance, they wouldnt be in this position trying to cajole the public

Meanwhile, another Nigerian man, Opeyemi Timothy Oyeleke, has reacted to the news of the release of the students who were attacked at a secondary school in Kebbi.

The man shared what he noticed about Tinubu’s announcement of the release and questioned the president.

He demanded answers regarding the terms that were met to secure the release of the secondary school students.

Man questions government over Kwara worshippers' release

In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian man questioned the government over the release of the 38 Kwara worshippers who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits.

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) members had been kidnapped by suspected bandits during a service in church on Tuesday, November 18, and were released after staying five days in captivity.

He asked three thought-provoking questions about how the 38 worshippers from Eruku town in Kwara state regained freedom, sparking reactions from netizens who came across the post.

