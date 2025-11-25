Following the release of the 38 Kwara worshippers who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits, a Nigerian man in America shared his observation

The 38 members of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara state, who had been abducted, regained freedom after five days in captivity

He mentioned what saved the lives of the kidnapped worshippers and people agreed with him

A Nigerian man in the United States, Michael Taiwo, has reacted to the news of the release of the 38 worshippers who had been kidnapped in the Eruku community, Kwara state.

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) members had been kidnapped by suspected bandits during a service in church on Tuesday, November 18.

The Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, had announced the release on Sunday, November 24, on his X page.

US-based man speaks on release of Kwara worshippers

On his X page, @AskMichaelTaiwo mentioned what saved the lives of the kidnapped victims and ensured their safety.

According to him, the video of the attack went viral globally and helped in the release of the victims.

His post read:

“This video saved the lives of the kidnapped worshippers. If this act of terror were not captured in HD for the whole world to see, it would not have sparked the type of international pressure it did.

“Major TV stations in the U.S., for instance, played this video on air. It’s sickening to note that the Nigerian government simply doesn’t care. Without U.S. pressure, these poor folks would have been left on their own.”

Reactions trail man’s observation about worshippers’ release

@JamesLantern2

They also just made it clear that the govt is in it all . How do they claim they rescued people without gun battle , the girls fled just like that and no arrests were made.

@LoveLove4104

That's the bitter truth and I know that some people will attack you and deny this, the truth is sometimes ugly.

@MrFunshy

Some people in Nigeria, especially Souyheren Christain supporters of APC, are still debunking the video as A.I

@imariabe_jnr

Thank God for the internet, just imagine if this wasn't streamed, nobody would have known it has happened. Besides, why haven't any terrorist being apprehended?

@tmscool

I already made this statement that the reason for their swift release was because their kidnap was on video. Others will not be given that consideration. The fact that no criminal was killed or apprehended means just one thing.

