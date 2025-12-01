A lady based in the United Kingdom has announced that she has returned to Nigeria permanently to start afresh

She mentioned the main reason behind her return, and many were amazed by her decision and what she did

Her video caught people’s attention on social media, as she shared her love story and plans for returning

A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom shared why she returned to Nigeria to start afresh.

The lady, named Salome, mentioned that she came back home to get married to a man she met on social media.

UK-based Lady Returns to Nigeria Permanently to Marry Man She Met on Social Media, Video Trends

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @beingsally1, she showed when she returned to the country.

She said:

“Packed my bag back to Nigeria to start life afresh with the man I met on social media 7 years ago. This is where home is, this is where my heart is at peace, this is whom I yearn for and I am glad that the journey to forever has begun. 7 years as friends and forever as partners!”

Watch the video below:

Sharing a video of her wedding, the lady said:

"I made a very beautiful Urhobo bride. You can call me Mrs Salome Efe."

Reactions as lady returns to Nigeria

TooSweet Ifeoma Nwaigbo said:

so u are not going back to UK

Big Henry said:

Na politician u marry so o

Continental Traveller said:

This is so touching. Congratulations to you and yours. Enjoy your marriage

SPLENZ said:

You are serious?

Sally said:

Congratulations. Your wedding was amazing. Your new home is blessed

oma_everything said:

I would do same too. congratulations

Angel_belleza braids said:

Congratulations dear, may the lord perfect your home ijn

Salome graduated from UK university months ago

This comes months after Sally celebrated as she brought her mother to join her abroad for her graduation ceremony, as previously reported by Legit.ng.

She posted a video that showed when she reunited with her mum at the airport and mentioned why her mum came abroad

What her mother did after arriving in the UK caught people's attention as netizens congratulated the lady.

Source: Legit.ng