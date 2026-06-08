A Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom has returned to her home country to start over again after years abroad

She opened up about her achievements abroad and why she decided to return to Nigeria at 37, sparking reactions

Her video went viral, and many who came across her story shared what they observed and their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady who lived abroad for years has returned to her home country to start over again.

She left the United Kingdom and moved back home to start over again.

A lady living in the UK has returned to Nigeria to start all over again at 37. Photo: fhm

Source: TikTok

UK-based lady returns to Nigeria at 37

Identified as @valeen_oseh on TikTok, the lady said she decided to return home to focus on her healing journey.

Her video was captioned:

"A few months ago, I left the UK and moved back to Nigeria. If you had told me a few years ago that I’d be starting over at 37, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. Yet here I am.

"After years of studying, building a career, moving countries, chasing goals, surviving things I never imagined I would have to survive, and constantly being in “go mode,” I made the difficult decision to come home and focus on my healing journey. The truth is, I don’t know what the next chapter looks like.

"I don’t know where I’ll live long term. I don’t know what opportunities will come my way.I don’t know what life will look like a year from now. What I do know is that I was exhausted. And for the first time in a very long time, I’m choosing to slow down, reconnect with myself, and build a life that feels good from the inside out.

"Some days I’m excited. Some days I’m scared. Some days I wonder if I’ve made the right decision. And some days I grieve the version of life I thought I’d be living by now. But I’m learning that starting over isn’t failure. Sometimes it’s courage.

"If you’ve ever moved back home after living abroad, are considering it, actively planning it, or your ticket is already booked, I’d love to hear your story. (You can send a DM if that works best for you. I’m reading all your DMs and thank you for your kind words and trusting me with your stories)

"What has this journey been like for you? Because if I’m honest, I’m still figuring it out too. And maybe that’s okay. I’m currently in Lagos and one of the things I’m realizing is how important community is when you’re navigating a transition like this.

"That’s actually why I’m trying to find my people. If you’d like to connect with other returnees, future returnees, or people thinking about making the move home, I’m trying to bring us together."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail UK-based lady's return to Nigeria

TUNJI WEALTH ONILE AJE said:

"The thought of not having to work everyday to pay monthly rent should first give you some sort of peace. I moved back too and I'm loving it. I'm rooting for you."

wande_bokinni said:

"I moved back in 2024! You are not crazy. You are acknowledging what a lot of people refuse to."

A said:

"Enjoy it, cheaper bills is always nice."

A UK-based lady returns to Nigeria to start over again at 37 and narrates her experience. Photo: @valeen_oseh

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng