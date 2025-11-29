Jumoke George has granted an interview as she appreciates the people who came to her aid when she first cried out for help

In the video, she was seen rolling on the floor in tears while speaking, she also stated that she was back to school

The movie star also shared more of things she passed through and the people who could have helped her

Nollywood actress Jumoke George has returned to express her gratitude to those who helped her when she cried out for help a few months ago regarding her ordeal.

While being a guest on Biola Bayo's podcast, she shared how she went through hell and how people she trusted couldn’t help her.

Fans react to Jumoke George's appreciation video. Photo credit@jumokegeorge

Source: Instagram

In the recording, she was seen rolling on the floor, kneeling, and thanking those who came to her aid.

According to her, they helped her become a house and car owner after she cried out for help.

The woman, whose daughter was found after her crying video went viral, also mentioned that she was back in school.

She added that she was ready to work again and called on directors to offer her roles, appealing to all her colleagues for support.

Jumoke George shares more of her ordeal

Jumoke George's fans speak about her. Photo credit@jumokegeorge

Source: Instagram

In the recording, she also revealed that when things were tough, she called one of her colleagues, Biodun Okeowo, who sent her N30,000 to buy food. At one point, she had to visit Afeez Owo's house just to get a meal.

Jumoke George also mentioned that her immediate sister is the wife of the Minister of Power and that she had been abandoned for 14 years because she refused to sleep around.

She revealed that at one point, she even contemplated taking her own life. After being admitted to the hospital (LASUTH), the doctors told her that she had reached her breaking point, it was either she went mad or gave up.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Jumoke George's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@msdeeberry shared:

"She acted really well as the caterer at the wedding party 1 & 2."

@weintheccc stated:

"God bless you more Mummy. More Blessings are coming. We love you."

@busayoyemisi reacted:

"She is looking so healthy and beautiful, alihamdulilah, Oluwaseun."

@sparklingbeauty01 said:

"Wait oo, Wetin this babe dey use, she just dey fine everyday . Come dey look young join . May his love & peace continue to radiate in your life."

@ayodejimojisola shared:

"Dr B, u will never be sorrowful ! God bless real gud."

@ temitopeadewusi7 said:

"Always talk, people wey go mock go mock and the ones that will help genuinely will do. Welcome back beautiful mummy."

Eniola Badmus cries for children

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus made headlines over her emotional display at an outreach. During her recent Feed The Needy programme, she was captured in a viral video breaking down in tears over not having any children.

Several netizens reacted to the emotional footage of Badmus by putting the Nollywood star in their prayers and comforting her.

Source: Legit.ng