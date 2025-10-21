A Nigerian lady celebrated as she brought her mother to join her abroad 22 months after she relocated

She posted a video that showed when she reunited with her mum at the airport and mentioned why her mum came abroad

What her mother did after arriving in the UK caught people's attention as netizens congratulated the lady

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared how she flew her mother to the United Kingdom after staying there for 22 months.

She opened up about her experience and how she was able to bring her mum over.

Source: TikTok

In a video by @beingsally1 on TikTok, the lady stated that her mum came to the United Kingdom for her graduation.

She also added that the 22 months were the longest she had stayed apart from her mother.

The lady showed the moment she reunited with her mother at the airport upon her arrival.

She captioned the video:

“I flew my mum to the UK to witness my graduation after being away from her for a year and 10 months. I haven’t been away from my mum for this long since I was born, and what better way to see her? It took my blood and sweat, but I prevailed. Somebody shout Hallelujah!”

Watch the video below:

In another video, the lady showed how her mother laid wrappers on the floor for her to walk on during her graduation ceremony.

Reactions as Nigerian lady flies mum abroad

@Oludare said:

"Can I have that second bag wrapped...that's where you find all the food."

@Temi2020 said:

"When ? And moreover will you cook amala and egusi soup."

@Omo oba said:

"congratulations sis,may almighty God bless you abundantly."

@Davina said:

"One love for other graduate helping mom."

@smilingbeauty said:

"What does that wrapper on floor mean please?"

@Bigfella said:

"I pray everything falls through. I love this video."

@maamiee_ire said:

"Congratulations I shall be proud of my children someday too."

@THRIFT VENDOR IN ABUJA

"When you see a Benin woman you will know."

@JTBQ BEAUTY &SPA

"Congratulations dear Ur mom honoured U .please what the name of this uni in UK thanks."

