Lady Returns to Nigeria After 5 Years in Libya, Posts Documents: “Take Your Medical Report Serious”
- A lady who relocated to Libya has returned to Nigeria after five years of staying in the North African country
- She posted her documents online, and her medical report caught people’s attention on social media
- Many pointed out what they observed about her medical report and advised her on what to do
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A Nigerian lady announced her return to Nigeria after relocating to Libya for five years.
She posted her documents on social media as she shared her experience.
In a TikTok post by @ifeoluwaeriogo5, the lady shared her video as she returned to Nigeria.
She captioned the post:
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
“Welcome back to Nigeria. 5 years in Libya no be small thing o. Alhamdullilahi for everything thank you for life. May Allah mighty save my life.
“All thank to God after some years in Libya I'm grateful back to my father land. Happy new month guys May Allah make our dream come true inshallah.”
Lady who relocated to UK returns permanently to Nigeria after 2 years, mentions reason: “I envy you”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail lady’s return to Nigeria
Many who came across her post noticed her medical report and shared their thoughts on it.
@Stephanie Jane said:
"Take ur medical report serious."
@Mayana l UI UX DESIGNER said:
hope y'all saw the medical report right?? or na only me????
@Ms_ella said:
"Kidney infection? Liver infection? Fibromyalgia? Eye problem ? Poor vitamin , ulcer ? Omg!please take care of yourself."
@fashion & beauty essence said:
"her madam nor allow her come back so she faked the result and madam doesn’t want her to kpai in her hands so she had to free her.allegedly."
@csyandmore said:
"And you get mind post that kind medical report?"
@Amina said:
"Fibroid,stroke index,tumor,abnormal blood supply to brain??? Pls all because of how much."
@NN:Gemma said:
"Them send u make u come kpia for Nigeria? which kind medical result be that ?"
@Quonittt said:
"Who else saw the "Abnormal blood supply to the brain", the Dr. wey write that one na werey."
this user🥰 is bossy 🤞
kidney infection n lungs infection keh. Fibroid ,ulcer and so on. Only you ?????
Gabriel Emmanuel O
I done get like 50 videos of girls coming back to Nigeria 😅can someone tell me the reason for there coming plz
In related stories, a US-based mum reunited with her daughter after two years, while another shares how she brought her sister to live with her in the UK after four years
Lady returns to Nigeria after 2 years
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK has announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.
She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.
Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng