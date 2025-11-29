A lady who relocated to Libya has returned to Nigeria after five years of staying in the North African country

She posted her documents online, and her medical report caught people’s attention on social media

Many pointed out what they observed about her medical report and advised her on what to do

In a TikTok post by @ifeoluwaeriogo5, the lady shared her video as she returned to Nigeria.

She captioned the post:

“Welcome back to Nigeria. 5 years in Libya no be small thing o. Alhamdullilahi for everything thank you for life. May Allah mighty save my life.

“All thank to God after some years in Libya I'm grateful back to my father land. Happy new month guys May Allah make our dream come true inshallah.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s return to Nigeria

Many who came across her post noticed her medical report and shared their thoughts on it.

@Stephanie Jane said:

"Take ur medical report serious."

@Mayana l UI UX DESIGNER said:

hope y'all saw the medical report right?? or na only me????

@Ms_ella said:

"Kidney infection? Liver infection? Fibromyalgia? Eye problem ? Poor vitamin , ulcer ? Omg!please take care of yourself."

@fashion & beauty essence said:

"her madam nor allow her come back so she faked the result and madam doesn’t want her to kpai in her hands so she had to free her.allegedly."

@csyandmore said:

"And you get mind post that kind medical report?"

@Amina said:

"Fibroid,stroke index,tumor,abnormal blood supply to brain??? Pls all because of how much."

@NN:Gemma said:

"Them send u make u come kpia for Nigeria? which kind medical result be that ?"

@Quonittt said:

"Who else saw the "Abnormal blood supply to the brain", the Dr. wey write that one na werey."

this user🥰 is bossy 🤞

kidney infection n lungs infection keh. Fibroid ,ulcer and so on. Only you ?????

Gabriel Emmanuel O

I done get like 50 videos of girls coming back to Nigeria 😅can someone tell me the reason for there coming plz

