A lady in the United Kingdom shared how she shipped goods to Nigeria using a barrel instead of air freight

She revealed that the cost of shipping via barrel was half the price of air freight, which cost over N1 million

The lady gave a breakdown of the total amount she spent and how long it took for her family to receive the goods in Nigeria

A lady in the United Kingdom detailed how she shipped goods to her family in Nigeria using a barrel.

She gave a breakdown of the amount she spent and how it was cheaper than air freight.

Lady in UK Uses Barrel To Ship Goods To Her Family in Nigeria, Gives Breakdown of Amount She Spent

Source: TikTok

In a video by @kinng_sonnia on TikTok, the lady said it was her first time using cargo to ship goods.

According to her, using air freight cost £580 (N1.19m), but when she used the barrel to ship goods, she spent about half of that amount.

The lady said she got the barrel from Amazon for £72.99 (about N150,000) and shipping the barrel from the UK to Lagos was £150 (N309,000).

She said:

“If your family is in Lagos, then you don’t need to pay anything further, but as my family is in Porth Harcourt, I had to pay na extra 24 to ship to their doorstep. To be honest, I think that was very fair. Lastly, for delivery time, it took 6 weeks.”

She also spoke on the weight of the shipment.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady ships goods to UK

@Username199653 said:

"Abeg, next time go to your local jamaican/nigerian shop for a barrel, £25/30 and a £10 taxi home,"

@PATO said:

"Just send the £580 to Nigeria trust me, they will get same thing."

@Grace Chibunna said:

"Mine cost me £130 to owerri imo state including pick up price."

@Jennifer63 said:

"Pls does the 150£ include the price of them coming to pick from your house in the UK?"

@Ogbonna Favour said:

"Hello, Do you know if they do air shipping for less than 10 kg? Also, can you recommend any good cargo company you know? P.S. It's a small shipment. Thank youuu."

@Martiinee__ said:

"How did you send it from your house to the shipping company?"

@Emma_undefeated said:

"By the time u add up the money for the contents Inside barrels plus the shipping cost and cost of barrels do the math's."

@RukkySlimzzy said:

"Ah! Osheyyyyy oooo 150£. They wanted to kpai me with high price that God I fell on top this ya video."

@Rosemary | TwinMom | Lifestyle said:

"Wow so worth the price. Will share this with my sister who wants something similar. Thank you for sharing."

In related stories, a nurse shared why she was returning to Nigeria while another lady working with the UK government said she was planning to return home.

Man returns to Nigeria after 33 years in UK

A Nigerian man celebrated as he returned home permanently after 33 years in the UK, sharing his experience on TikTok.

He showed himself at the airport as he listed his reasons for returning to Nigeria after 33 years in Europe.

Many who came across his viral video shared their thoughts on his decision to return to Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng