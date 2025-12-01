Lady Turns to Carpentry Work after Dad Died Unexpectedly: "Journey of Life"
- A Nigerian lady has sparked emotional reactions on social media after sharing a video of herself doing her job
- In the video, the lady disclosed that she became a carpenter after the death of her father, who used to support her
- The video garnered massive reactions on the TikTok app, with social media users sharing their opinions about the lady's job
A Nigerian lady has narrated how she delved into a male-dominated career following the death of her biological father.
Her father had been her main source of financial support, and his demise forced her to find a way to sustain herself independently.
Lady posts herself doing carpentry work
Identified on TikTok as @chommysmart6, the lady posted a clip of herself at an uncompleted site, showing the carpentry skills she had acquired.
In her post, she spoke about her father’s unfortunate death and described it as the beginning of a challenging but necessary journey.
"After the death of my dad, the journey of life begins," she captioned the post.
Reactions trail video of female carpenter
TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.
@Ele=ojo Taribo Black01 said:
"I started follow you as from today because of this work appreciate first time of seeing female Carpenter."
@Ronnie Reynold said:
"Babe good bless your hustle o. Some ladies still have the spirit of entitlement o. they don't want to hustle. I respect you. I started like this after I lost my dad. life begins."
@frankagoda said:
"Nor be bricklayer na she be, weti she dey do so na cooping of d p c level I love her she too much."
@Victus said:
"So what's actually the big deal? please I'm not hating, I just want to understand why the sympathy and all of that. she is just doing a normal work to survive."
@Chinedu Currency said:
"Keep it up my dear I'm so happy seeing woman doing this kind of work."
@Godwin Destiny said:
"Omo am proud of you because this work give me money way I use started my business today and i pray that it's going to give you too."
@EXPOSE THEM EPS RECORDZ CEO said:
"Great job but I think it’s good for you to be putting on your safety boot and safety vest on."
@Keshi added:
"I dont know you but seeing your honest and genuine handwork make me salute you. The bible said I will bless the work of your hands, may your wall of water never run dry, may you live to enjoy the work of your labour, may contract upon contracts continue to chase you until you say you dont want anymore, may God protect and give you more strength and wisdom to live well in his presence. I'm proud of you queen."
Watch the trending video below:
Nigerian lady becomes furniture maker
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady showcased her impressive carpentry skills, making furniture after taking her father's advice to learn the craft.
In a video on TikTok, she showed off her work and expressed her excitement about being a female furniture maker.
Source: Legit.ng
