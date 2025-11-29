Regina Daniels is enjoying her vacation in the UK, having recently gone on a shopping spree.

The Nollywood star flaunted a lavish lifestyle by sharing pictures and a video of her costly purchases.

Her post drew reactions, with netizens claiming she was attempting to make a statement that she could live big without her husband

On Friday, November 28, the mother of two flooded her social media with a series of pictures and clips from her shopping spree.

A picture captured Regina seated in a clothing store as she flaunted two bags with Louis Vuitton written on them, hinting at her costly purchase.

Regina Daniels flaunts costly purchase at UK store. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Another photo showed the actress flaunting foreign cash as she tried out some of the purchases she made.

Regina travelled to the UK amid the tension in her marriage to her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, which has remained a topic on social media.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels was seen with her brother Lawrence, better known as Sweezzy1.

In one of the viral videos, the mother of two was seen being pampered by her brother Sweezzy1, who applied lip gloss as she smiled happily.

Mixed reactions as Regina Daniels goes on shopping in UK. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to see pictures and videos from Regina Daniel's shopping spree:

Reactions Follow Regina Daniels' Costly Purchase

Some netizens argued that the Nollywood actress was trying to prove a point, while others warned her against seeking validation online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Jovita C Andrew said:

"Money still they Make she no spend am finish ooo there is no more Lamborghini were she will cry inside."

Eze Emmanuel Mmaduabuchi commented:

"This is really not necessary. This social media validation is uncalled for. True happiness is the one that's shown on social media. Should focus on her life, go ghost and Come back without trying to prove a point. Of course, nobody cares, but I do truly wish her well."

Winner Igwe said:

"Normally nah, she's a star that cant be covered."

Williams Wilzin Anderson wrote:

"I wonder who she is trying to prove the point for."

Ogochukwu Mgbachi reacted:

"Na savings she dey chop e too early to conclude."

Lantus said:

"Money wey she don park full body before she commot with the one wey she being get Na really business cool one."

Emmanuel Kalu said:

"Why she no enter private jet last time..."

Juliet Oshie commented:

"If I be her, I go dey off line for now .no matter the talk of people. and do my tins in a cool way after all I nor come person life all dis."

Ile Abraham Amine reacted:

"Wait for court order first welther she will not return everything."

Lady drags Regina Daniels over debt

Legit.ng recalls reporting a lady called out Regina Daniels over an alleged unpaid debt.

The lady explained that her uncle provided a service to the actress by picking her up after her viral domestic violence video.

She shared how the actress refused to pay for the service but went online to flaunt her expensive lifestyle in a private jet and showing out her new house.

Source: Legit.ng