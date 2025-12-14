Doris Ogala's former husband has also been caught up in her viral outburst on social media

The actress, who, as of 2022, said she was married, in a viral video, called out Chris Okafor for proposing to another woman after promising her marriage

Her cry has stirred reactions, with netizens criticising her for separating from her former husband

Actress Doris Ogala's marriage to Kingsley Anyanwuagwu has become a topic of discussion online after she called out a certain Chris Okafor in a viral video.

Recall that on Saturday, December 13, Doris, in a viral clip, called out Okafor as she opened up about their past relationship.

The actress made this known while reacting to the viral leaked clip of his engagement with another woman.

Ogala explained that she had been in a romantic relationship with Okafor since 2017.

She said in part, "Somebody should go and tell Chris Okafor that he would not marry, who are you leaving me for? Forget shame here."

Nigerians dig up Doris Ogala's old wedding pics

Amid the drama, some Nigerians dug up her old wedding pictures as they criticised her for leaving her husband.

Some social media users claimed that she left her husband to be with Okafor.

As of 2022, the Nollywood star had confirmed that her marriage to Kingsley was intact, and she hoped it remained that way.

Netizens criticised Doris Ogala

Chetachi Obinna said:

"Why she crying , what about the man she broke his heart? Same measure's"

Awekonimungu Sharon commented:

"I'm not a Nigerian but what this woman did to her ex husband by divorcing him for another man is too bad what ever you do in life, God watches!!! What goes around comes around!! Karma is real."

Samuel Obumneme wrote:

"Why is she crying? When she left the ex husband did she look back, why did she wants the man of God to look back when leaving her?"

Peter Paulinus Umoh said:

"Greed meet deceit = holy heartbreak."

Victor Sonia reacted:

"She wanted a bigger fish. She left this handsome guy for a one-eyed rich pastor."

Ezeani Chibuzor commented:

"All this so called men of God can pipe , I wonder what they are preaching, the good once are not much, they confuse a lot of married women."

Dunapo Olamide said:

"U wan do hypergamy as a girl wey don dey piped ,lol and na you break off your man , man wey marry you... Even if n dating, u think men are stupid."

Chinweuba Okemdirim Nwugha wrote: ·

"If he was poor she wont make this video crying. Did she cry when she dumped her husband?"

Cbn Ndukwu said:

"Her ex should please laugh her well well."

Doris Ogala hurts herself

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an actor cried out for help after he visited Doris Ogala at her residence in Abuja.

The actor revealed he met the actress in a sorry state as he called on Chris to come to her rescue. A clip captured one of Doris' hands wrapped in a bandage.

