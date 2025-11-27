A man who visited the Christ Apostolic Church located in Eruku, Kwara state, shared a video showing something unexpected

He shared the video to show what he saw, which he belived many people found hard to believe after he visited the popular church

His video showed a lot of things that many people have not seen before, following the deadly attack by bandits in the area

A Nigerian man has shared a video which showed the tragic thing he found on the floor of the church that was attacked in Eruku, Kwara state, during his visit to the church immediately after the incident.

This is contained in a post he made available on his page via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

Video captures aftermath of deadly attack in Eruku church. Photo source: Twitter/@Yemi_of_Lagos

Source: Twitter

Nigerian man documents aftermath of deadly attack

Recall that Legit.ng had recently published a report about the deadly attack on a church in Eruku. The report contains a video that shows a deadly scene that broke the hearts of many people.

Days after the attack, another report published by Legit.ng confirmed the release of the kidnapped victims.

Amid the continuous reactions of Nigerians to the deadly bandit attack, which no one expected, a Nigerian man shared a video of what he saw after he visited the church in Eruku immediately after the attack.

According to the individual who is identified as @Yemi_of_Lagos on the popular social media platform X, he shared a video of his visit to the church.

He shared the video on his social media page, and it has since gone viral online.

In the video, he spoke about a lot of things during his visit.

At the beginning of the clip, he saw something he didn't expect on the floor and pointed it out.

A closer look at the video he shared showed what he saw on the floor.

He saw this less than 10 seconds into the video he shared on his page.

Nigerian man shares what he saw in attacked church. Photo source: Twitter/@Yemi_of_Lagos

Source: Twitter

Video shows blood stains in Eruku church

He saw blood stains on the floor inside the church, which is as a result of the injuries sustained by individuals who were in the church during the deadly attack.

The video shows the blood stains as it also shows the slippers and other objects that were abandoned by the individuals in the church when the incident happened.

Watch the video below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady went viral after she shared the tragic experience of her cousin and the baby who were caught up in the Eruku Church attack, revealing emotional details that moved many on different social media platforms.

Doctor’s post on eruku attack trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian doctor went viral after he shared an update on his cousin who was abducted during the Eruku Church deadly attack.

In a post made on his X page, he pointed out something he noticed in a picture of the rescued victims, which sparked reactions from many social media users.

Source: Legit.ng