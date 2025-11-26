An old video of the late Odira Nwobu has surfaced online amid concerns about what led to his death

In the clip, he opened up about the health challenges he faced after his accident and the tests he was advised to undergo

The actor also shared some of his experiences with his fans, offering advice about maintaining good health

Netizens are speculating after an old video of Nollywood actor Odira Nwobu surfaced online.

The actor, who passed away in South Africa, had a friend, Daddy Billy, share a video offering an update about his demise.

Fans react to old video of Odira Nwobu. Photo credit@odira_nwobu

In the clip, Billy mentioned that South African authorities are investigating his death, noting that he was too young and did not pass away in the hospital.

Amid reports of a planned autopsy, an old video of the actor began trending, where he discussed his health.

In the clip, Odira revealed that doctors were concerned after examining him following an accident due to the size of his stomach.

He explained that he was advised to take a kidney test and told the doctor that he consumed a lot of whisky, but not beer. He mentioned that he drank whisky every weekend.

Odira speaks about test result

Regarding the kidney test, Odira shared that the results were alarming, with high readings. He was placed on a drip and advised to drink plenty of water, as doctors suggested the accident might have triggered the abnormal results.

After the drip and increased water intake, his readings dropped from over 5 to 1.6.

Odira advises his fans about their health

In the video, Odira also shared advice with his fans, stressing the importance of taking their health seriously.

He pointed out that kidney problems could be caused not just by alcohol, but by certain foods as well. Odira cautioned that in Lagos, many fake drinks circulate, and people might not realize it.

He urged that when traveling abroad, one would be surprised at how much original drinks cost. The actor warned his fans to be mindful of what they consume. Odira also revealed that he was advised to either stop or reduce his alcohol intake, and he chose to stop, opting instead for water.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Odira's video

Reactions have followed the old video of Odira speaking about his health. Some people questioned why he had to die in South Africa and raised concerns about his health, as seen in the viral video. Here are some of the comments:

@cleo_faith7 wrote:

"He sounded so wise with his health, what must have made him so@careless in South Africa may his soul rest in peace."

@blessed.christain commented:

"Whisky it will never be well with you."

