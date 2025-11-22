A Ghana-based fashion designer has drawn people's attention to peculiar issues and happenings she noticed in Nigeria after her visit

She said people would come to appreciate Ghana when they visit Nigeria, noting that Nigeria lacks stable electricity

She further said that the lights go off up to five times in a day, and added that the neighbourhood is usually noisy from generator sounds

A Ghana-based lady, Jennifer-Nicole Kofie, has caused quite a stir on Facebook after highlighting the problems she noticed about Nigeria during her visit.

Jennifer, a fashion designer, said people would begin to appreciate Ghana when they visit Nigeria.

A Ghana-based lady who visited Nigeria says the country doesn't have stable electricity. Photo Credit: Jennifer-Nicole Kofie

Source: Facebook

Lady's observation after visiting Nigeria

Jennifer started by saying she noticed that Nigeria doesn't have stable electricity, and marvelled that power doesn't last for 24 hours without interruptions.

She pointed out how frustrating it could be with lights going off five times in a day alone, adding that the noise from generators makes the entire neighbourhood noisy and smells like fuel.

Jennifer also claimed that newcomers risk being kidnapped, especially when it is observed that they are new in the area.

She also spoke about the traffic and robbery problems bedevilling the country. Her full statement read:

"You will begin to appreciate Ghana when you visit Nigeria.

"They don’t have stable electricity . You won’t believe their lights can’t stay on for straight 24hrs without interruptions.

"Lights can go off 5 times in one day alone. The frustration !!

"Bro the entire neighborhood is always sooo noisy and smelling of fuel because everybody’s generator is on all the time.

"Don’t get me started on the kipnapping. If God is not on yourside and you find yourself in certain areas at certain times, you will be kidnapped. Especially when they notice you’re new in the area. I assure you.

"Please when you’re in Nigeria, don’t ask for directions from anybody. Act like you know where you’re going so you don’t deliver yourself to people to rob or kidnap you.

"Traffic can hold for straight four hours. How everyone in that country doesn’t have high blood pressure is a wonder to me. Before your very eyes they will be robbing several cars before you till it gets to your car. They will shoot you if you hesitate. If you get down and run too, you will be shot. You can’t reverse. You just wait for your turn to give them what they want to preserve your life .

"I understood a lot more why they’re relatively more successful but generally rough. The average living conditions there is very robust and a person from that kind of background can survive anywhere.

"The only way you avoid these vices by a great percentage is when you live in the very high end areas where a single room self contained is 4000-5000ghc cedi equivalent to Naira, per month.

"You should see their airport.

"Their INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT!!!

"The constant panick bro!

"Just be shouting wow wow God abeg, God abeg till you finally get back to Ghana your beloved country."

A Ghana-based lady highlights certain ills she noticed in Nigeria when she visited. Photo Credit: Jennifer-Nicole Kofie

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Lady's remarks about Nigeria elicit reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Ameyaa Ofori Agyemang said:

"Reason one guy told me s3.

"He is not going back again but will marry here and have kids in Ghana.

"Na ose my foot."

Noel Ijezie said:

"If this post is to make you feel better and have you make Nigerians wish to be Ghanaians, it won’t work.

"We have our issues, yes.

"But with everything you mentioned you guys have, I don’t see any Nigerian wishing they were Ghanaian.

"We aren’t mates.

"So rest!"

Eteemha Udofa said:

"My part is totally different.

"I don’t know which part you went and your mission there, I have 22hours light everyday including now."

Nutifafa Kudzo Aweke said:

"Don’t know the part of Nigeria you visited but Lagos is a while vibe especially the island. The mainland too is not bad but the traffic. They may have electricity issues but was surprised to see the street lights on bridge connecting the island to mainland always on at night."

Robert Mensah said:

"No wonder they all keep running down here.

"One thing I dislike about them is not been able to comport themselves and also obeying the rules or the land or the country they find themselves in.

"We have other foreign nationals but they don't misbehave like the Nigerians do in Ghana.

"And as for the social Vices and other behaviours of them that's for another day."

Blessed Lillian said:

"That country, my first time there, we encountered a live armed robbery that was happening just ahead of us, eeeiii God! You can't go jogging at 5 am oo, like who born dog? I cringe when I see them bragging online."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who took a trip to Ghana had shared her experience.

Ghanaian lady shares her experience in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Ghanaian lady named Efya had recounted her experience when she visited Nigeria for the first time.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady was spotted preparing for the journey. She got new braids to look beautiful for her first trip to Nigeria. It appeared Efya did not fly, as she was seen on a bus. She did not hesitate to try local foods when she arrived in Lagos.

She was seen eating swallow with okra soup, and she looked happy. She also converted Ghana cedis to naira to enable her to pay for services in the city.

Source: Legit.ng