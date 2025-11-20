Many Nigerians on social media are heartbroken after watching the video of what happened at a church in Kwara state

A lot of people have condemned the terrorist act which left some worshipers dead and others kidnapped

Meanwhile, a lady who shared her view on the topic lamented how an old woman struggled to escape

As Nigerians are reacting to the terrorist attack on a church in Kwara state, a lady has lent her voice to condemn what happened.

Three people were reportedly killed and some worshipers abducted by gunmen that stormed a parish of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Eruku, Kwara state.

A video seen on social media showed the moment the gun men stormed the church and attacked the defenseless worshipers.

In a post she made to react to the attack, a Nigerian lady, identified as Oluchi Prudence said she was heartbroken after seeing what happened.

She said the part of the video that broke her heart the most was the part where an old woman was struggling to escape.

Her words:

"That trending terrorist attack video from the CAC Church in Kwara State… honestly, the part that broke me the most was this elderly woman trying to escape with a walking stick. She couldn’t even run. She was just struggling to walk while chaos was happening around her. It’s heartbreaking."

She called on people to stay on the alert, vigilant and be informed.

She said:

"Everyone needs to stay alert, stay vigilant, and stay informed. Nigeria is going through one of the most dangerous phases in its history, and pretending otherwise won’t change anything."

Prudence lamented that some parts of the country are no longer safe.

She noted:

"People need to understand that Nigeria is not safe. We are literally surrounded by bandits and terrorists. It’s not “just the North,” it’s not “just the Middle Belt,” it’s not “just some parts of the West, these attacks can happen anywhere and anytime. These people are everywhere ooo."

Reactions as lady shares opinion on the attack in Kwara

@yesandyou_ said:

"Heart goes out to her."

@ziecity said:

"It’s sad to watch for real."

@cloudRaven said:

"Heartbreaking so incredibly awful and tragic."

@Dahlia_800 said:

"Very sad situation in Nigeria now."

@SolomonTomiwa3 said:

"I dey go buy machete and dagger for house, heaven help those who help themselves."

@Adedibupromax said:

"Pitiful situation. And some idiots are calling the Christian genocide claims false."

@StarboiYinka said:

"Na here I almost burst cry, some of my mum sister married in this community, when I was still in school we usually attend that church."

Armed bandits storm Kaduna community

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that armed bandits continued to wreak havoc in Kaduna communities with the latest attack leaving 8 people dead.

The suspects also torch the Assemblies of God Church in Ungwan Gaida community.

The Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident.

