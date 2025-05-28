A lady said she travelled abroad using her international passport without any other additional documentation

The lady said she travelled from Lagos and that she used a bus for the journey instead of travelling by air

According to her, she paid N86,750 for a bus at Jibowu, Lagos, noting that one could also travel to Ghana with NIN

A lady took a trip to Ghana and she came online to share the experience she had.

The lady said she made use of a bus for the journey instead of spending a huge amount of money on air travel.

The Nigerian lady said she spent less than N90,000 to travel to Ghana. Photo credit: TikTok/@ijeaweleblog.

According to Favour, who made a post to share her experience on TikTok, she paid N86,750 as bus fare to travel to Ghana.

Favour said the bus she boarded took off for the journey to Ghana from Jibowu, Lagos state.

Using Nigerian passport to travel to Ghana

She used only her international passport as a means of identification, as Nigerians do not require a visa to enter Ghana.

She said that it was her second time travelling to Ghana, noting that the first time was a nightmare due to the delay she experienced at the border.

However, this second visit was different as she said there was no waste of time at the Togo-Ghana border.

She said:

"I travelled from Nigeria to Ghana with less than N90,000 and here is how it went. All I needed for this trip was my international passport. Though a valid NIN also works. This was my second time visiting Ghana. My first time was a complete nightmare. I booked a ticket for just N86,750. The bus was scheduled for 6am, so on the day of the journey, I got to the terminal as early as 5am because I didn't want to miss it and end up missing the bus. We left Lagos at around 6am and journey was so smooth. We were not pulled over for anything and before I knew it, we were at the Seme Border. It took approximately 15 minutes to get all our passports stamped."

The lady said she arrived in Ghana at 1:37 pm.

The lady said she travelled to Ghana by bus from Jibowu, Lagos. Photo credit: TikTok/@ijeaweleblog.

Reactions as lady travels to Ghana with only her Nigerian passport

@MhizRoyalty said:

"So generally how many hours from Lagos to Accra."

@Gra_Ce said:

"Pls can you create a group tour to Ghana, pls maybe 3/5 people so it will nor be only me."

@MAYA OF ABUJA REALTOR said:

"Babe can you give us plug on were to lodge when we get to Ghana?"

@Bishop said:

"So I fit use Ghana take start my passport stamping."

ZIONITE COLLECTIONS said:

"How about food and accommodation like affordable hotels? Any ideas?"

