A Nigerian lady was left in utter disbelief after opening her door at home to find two live turkeys moving around the compound

In a video, she expressed confusion as she wondered how the turkeys managed to make their way into the compound

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app took turns sharing their thoughts on how the birds might have entered

A Nigerian lady found herself completely taken aback after stepping outside her room and discovering two large turkeys roaming freely within her compound.

The unexpected sight left her confused, as she had not envisaged encountering any animals when she opened her door.

Lady displays turkeys in her compound

She recorded the moment and uploaded it to social media, sparking massive reactions from netizens.

Identified as @minilily02 on TikTok, she captured the exact moment she spotted the wandering birds.

She explained that she had been confused by their sudden appearance and struggled to understand how they had managed to get into the compound in the first place.

The clip showed the turkeys moving about freely as if they had been living in the compound all along.

"How did these turkeys enter inside? Help me please," she captioned the post.

Reactions as lady finds turkeys in her house

Viewers who came across the clip on TikTok began offering their own opinions on the situation.

Many online users reacted with surprise, while others focused on the puzzle of how the birds might have gained access to the premises.

Some viewers claimed that the turkeys may have come in through an opening or followed someone who had left a gate open, while others simply found the entire scene hilarious.

@ALPHA GOODY said:

"Y'all should calm down and take a deep breath lock the doors make sure you're safe first turkeys are what enemys are using to operate now I will be there in a minute to help you get it out just give me your location and make sure y'all are indoors I will be on my way."

@DahBoi said:

"Una dey there dey shout blood of Jesus. Instead of make una put curry put maagi make una le lororo make everything semenkwe."

@Roselyn Duruji Maduj said:

"That’s why we don’t receive mana anymore. Your Christmas protein find you come and you’re scared??"

@Bishop solar solution said:

"Everything no be camera back then in the HK, we for use an cook bitter leaf soup so they no go perceive the aroma."

@D€𝕏TIÑ¥ said:

"Na everything be cruise for girl's side. Something wey una go thief. Ahh."

@_mangagurl said:

"People see things differently what's scary to others might be an opportunity to another person, it's all about perspective."

@Michael Comments said:

"Waiten be Jesus when Christmas done Set see free Turkey. Abeg them done go send address."

@Denger Shelby 256 said:

"Those turkeys have wings so that can fly over the fence so that is how they entered there."

@Meet_Dannyspc said:

"God provide for urna. Urna Dey call blood of em son. Urna no get Maggie and Scent leaf?"

@Ade said:

"Na wa for una ooh Jesus carry two turkey come from heaven, one for him birthday, one for new year una dey shout God forbid Jesus please forgive them."

@E. S. K added:

"Opportunity weh people deh look for enjoy christmas na hin una de plead the blood of Jesus for."

Turkey follows pregnant woman everywhere

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was surprised when a turkey started following his pregnant wife all around the compound.

It was surprising that everywhere the woman went, the turkey followed her, refusing to leave her behind.

