Toke Makinwa told nursing mothers to stop bathing their newborns every day, saying their skin is too fragile

T he media personality revealed she wipes her baby instead of giving daily baths, insisting babies aren’t ‘dirty

Her advice left parents divided online, as many question her experience and others applaud her boldness

Media personality Toke Makinwa has advised mothers to stop bathing their babies daily.

In a video shared on her social media page, the new mum, who welcomed her first child at 40, advised mothers not to bathe their newborns every day

She insisted that doing so could actually damage a baby’s delicate skin.

Toke Makinwa advises nursing mothers to refrain from bathing their newborns every day.

The actress explained that newborns are naturally clean, contrary to what many believe.

According to her:

“I really think bathing babies actually causes problems. Babies are not dirty. They have been inside the womb for nine months. Inside the womb is not dirty.”

She added that she prefers wiping her baby down instead of bathing daily because the skin of newborns is extremely fragile.

Toke Makinwa's claims divide mothers

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@emetega:

"I bath my daughter everyday, twice a day if am not too tired. Even on my tired days, I clean her up at night. She doesn’t skip morning bath. My daughter throws up and going a day without bathing her Is something I can’t imagine myself doing."

@mojas_foods:

"Abeg do what work for you... U stayed in a fully conditioned house... So don't advise a woman that don't have fan not to bath her child twice, with this kind heat"

@real_desire01:

"To each their own. I have two kids, and I bathe them every day and their skin is glowing. Do what makes you feel good and what works for your children."

@ebereayoka:

"You can bathe them if you feel like it, but don’t use soap just water till they’re like 6 weeks old"

@naominnelson:

"Aunty please stop talking like an illiterate … they pee and they boo and the excrete from the skin,u cover them with clothe rapped up ,that’s heat that u need to wash from the skin and make them clean and fresh ,…This is a bad parenting style madam ,please keep this ideology to yourself and not for the general public"

@tengianache:

"Apart from keeping clean It also relaxes them, cos the get to be massaged ! If your mum was alive (God rest her soul)this discussion won’t come up!"

@ _spence_h_:

"Using your hard earned baby for Oyibo experiment is crazy work! Keep on sister tonke ati monke"

Toke Makinwa says she wipes her baby instead of giving daily baths.

