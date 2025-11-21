Veekee James' comment about independent women in marriages at a conference has gone viral on social media

The fashion designer in the video promoted financial independence for women, saying they don't have to wait for their husband's money

Her comment has triggered backlash, especially from female netizens, with many telling her to keep the advice to herself

Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, better known as Veekee James, has sparked heated debate on social media after she expressed her admiration for women who don’t rely on their husbands' money.

Speaking at the ‘LadiesTalk’ conference, Veekee highlighted her admiration for women who are independent enough to take care of their families, without waiting for their husbands to be around.

In her words,

"And the one that stands out the most is that she does not wait around for her husband’s money; she feeds her home, she works hard with her own hand, she feeds her husband, her children, and staff.”

While some netizens praised the fashion designer, many others, especially female netizens, lashed out at her.

Reacting, a female netizen stated that while the advice might have worked for Veekee in her marriage with her husband, Femi Atere, she advised her to keep it to herself.

She pointed out that the designer was not privileged to marry a rich man, suggesting that her admiration for women “feeding their husbands” stemmed from her own reality of having to be the provider in her marriage.

Another female netizen pointed out that Veekee belittled her man with her comment, adding that men were meant to provide while women should assist if they can.

Hamxher_01 reacted:

"Honestly, her point makes sense. Building your own stability doesn’t take anything away from your marriage; it just protects you and your kids. Depending solely on a partner is risky. Empowering yourself financially isn’t disrespect, it’s wisdom."

Abdulsalam5476 said:

"Only low-quality women will dispute that, as a lady, your spouse is your partner. You are to build together; there’s no competition."

cuppydat said:

"She’s saying this cos she married a poor man. She’s the bread winner. You don’t have to impose this on women whose situations are different."

MzTaiwoO said:

"In this economy, no parent should be carrying the full load, and we shouldn’t use “strong woman” narratives to excuse men from their duties."

theayodejji reacted:

"Everyone should do whatever works for their marriage Some rich men with rich wives still prefer to be the sole provider."

