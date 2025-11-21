A Nigerian woman, whose child was abducted when armed men stormed a church in Kwara State, has made a desperate plea online

In a video posted on X, the woman cried uncontrollably as she disclosed that she hasn't seen her child since the incident

Emotional reactions trailed the video, with several Nigerians praying for her child's safe return and that of the other abductees

A Nigerian woman has cried out over the whereabouts of her child who was taken during an attack on a church in Kwara State.

In a video, she cried bitterly as she imagined what her child was going through in the hands of the abductors.

Mum cries out over child's abduction during Kwara church attack. Photo credit: @dammiedammie35/X.

Woman laments over child's safety after Kwara attack

The video went viral shortly after the incident in which armed men stormed a church, leaving families shattered and communities gripped by fear.

In a clip circulated on X by a user identified as @dammiedammie35, the mother broke down in tears while speaking about her missing child.

She struggled to stay composed as she narrated how her child had not returned to her since the attack.

"I have not seen my child since yesterday," she lamented.

Mum laments, says her child was one of the victims of the Kwara church attack. Photo credit: BBC.

Reactions as mother laments over child's disappearance

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Mr Rectionz said:

"Someone said the video of the church was AI. Another was asking who is holding the camera, he claimed he was curious, that’s why he was asking. It’s time to put politics aside, religion aside and tribe aside. We have same enemy and it’s coming for us all. And the we need to come together to fight this enemy. The enemies is insecurity and it’s spreading like wild fire. If not stop now we as a nation is gone."

Abode said:

"My thoughts and prayers are with her and everyone affected by this attack. May the authorities act swiftly to bring safety, justice, and reunite families torn apart by this tragedy."

Brother Wale said:

"If you don't understand the situation yet, now you get it. She's speaking Yoruba. The insurgency is moving to the south west. It's not time to defend incompetence."

Telvin said:

"One oloriburuku for Twitter here said the attack video was doctored by AI. I don't know why God go put me and these animals for the same country."

Emmy added:

"This is the kind of pain no parent should ever experience. Imagine sending your child to church and they never come back home. The fear, the confusion, the helplessness it’s unbearable. These families deserve answers, protection, and immediate action, not excuses. No one should be living through this kind of horror in a country that’s supposed to keep them safe."

