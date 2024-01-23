A lady from Ghana shared a video showing how she prepared and took a trip to Nigeria

In the video she posted on TikTok, the lady was spotted having fun in Nigeria and eating local food

She said it was her first time visiting Nigeria, and her followers recommended some more local delicacies for her to try

A lady from Ghana shared her experience after visiting Nigeria for the first time.

In a video she shared on TikTok by @efyakimora, the lady was spotted preparing for the journey.

The lady was happy as she ate Nigerian cooked meals. Photo credit: TikTok/@efyakimora.

Source: TikTok

She got new braids to look beautiful for her first trip to Nigeria.

It appears Efya did not fly, as she was seen on a bus. She did not hesitate to try local foods when she arrived in Lagos.

She was seen eating swallow with okra soup, and she looked happy. She also converted Ghana cedis to naira to enable her to pay for services in the city.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Ghanaian lady visits Nigeria for the first time

@Anndes Glamour said:

"Try moi moi and their pepper soup too."

@Angela Macabela said:

"No body fit change my mind. I want to leave Ghana and go to Nigeria."

@Enugu said:

"Welcome to Nigeria, dear. Please try reach my state abeg I will pay everything."

@Sophie commented:

"I will surely visit Nigeria someday."

@QUEENYANA-1 reacted:

"I have to visit Nigeria."

@JUST_ELLIE said:

"Any Nigerian to invite me? I wanna visit there too."

@pheivienuella reacted:

"I thought this song was for Canada and UK? Why my country?"

@ERuna said:

"Please, we waiting for the full gist."

Source: Legit.ng