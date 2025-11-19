A young Nigerian lady who sells skincare products and perfumes has shared a video of her recent achievement

In a video, she shared the transformation process of her balcony at home which she turned into a mini shop

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady received numerous congratulatory messages from netizens after showing off latest achievement.

The young lady who trades in perfumes and skincare items had shared a video that inspired many of her followers.

Nigerian lady shares how she converted her balcony to a mini shop.

Lady transforms balcony into mini shop

The lady transformed her balcony into a mini shop, and this really impressed her followers on TikTok.

A clip which she posted captured the transformation of the space from an ordinary balcony to a fully functional mini shop.

Identified as @beniluxskinandscents on TikTok, the lady posted a video, capturing the step-by-step conversion of her space and expressing her joy.

The clip showed the installation of shelves for her skincare products, the careful arrangement of products, and the overall design that made the space aesthetically appealing.

Nigerian lady posts video of how she converted her balcony to a mini skincare shop.

She captioned the post:

"Watch me convert my balcony to my mini shop. Starting from home, I pray for grace and more customers. Isn't this fine? Just look at this beauty. Who would have thought that I will pull out something beautiful in my balcony?"

Reactions as lady converts balcony to mini shop

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@HARLEY said:

"Ikwerre landlord waiting for you to finish so he'll give you quit notice and rent the front as shop and the other side as room."

@HAIRSBYOMA said:

"How do you guys heal after starting a business with your life savings and can’t even sell the cheapest hair in your store, I literally emptied my accounts for the sake of my business, now I don’t even sell the cheapest hair in my store that worth 38,000, I’m left with nothing, I sleep with tears in my eye and wake up with dry tears on my face, I can’t even think straight, y’all should support my little business, encourage me with some likes and comment, God bless you as you do so."

@Paul | Health and fitness said:

"I will always commend Nigerians cause no matter how bad the country is, no jobs for graduates and all that, we still find a way to survive."

@Doctor Rabbit reacted:

"Hope you informed your landlord before doing this? I love this concept and many startups should learn from this. Congratulations."

@Brown_Sugar said:

"Put a tarpaulin on the outside where you put the plywood boards to cover it, so when it rains it doesn't soak the board & your shelves eventually, congratulations."

@darkemperor said:

"The only thing that drew my attention na ur hand writing, like girl. Damnn where do get that from, so so so clean bro u gotta teach how to do that bro for real."

@BLESSED reacted:

"I pray God almighty protect you and make you invisible to the eyes of the ones you business shall grow and you will testify. I tap in congratulations sis I’m next to be congratulated."

@AMYNWA said:

"Congratulations nne. Everything is beautiful but my highlight is when you said "God bless your friend that gave you this advice". I love friendships where we advice and pull each other up and celebrate wins together."

@Fruitful kiddies reacted:

"I watched to the end cos I love congratulations. Congratulations stranger ur business will grow in Jesus name amen."

@African holistic herbalist added:

"Can you get a trampoline to cover the outside because of rain you did a very good job God no go shame you."

See the post below:

