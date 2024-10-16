A Nigerian lady has shared a video appreciating her man for his support towards the opening of her 'supermarket'

In a now-viral video, she displayed her businessplace and appealed to her followers to patronise her

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate the excited lady

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian lady thanking her partner for helping her launch her provision business has gone viral.

The excited lady proudly showcased her modest setup, proudly referring to it as a 'supermarket' and 'shopping complex.'

Lady overwhelmed with joy over new business

Teniolabaiby1 shared the clip on TikTok, showcasing her humble business venture, a table stocked with provisions, nestled against a wall.

Despite its simplicity, the lady's joy and appreciation for her partner's support knew no bounds.

"I got tired of begging for urgent N2k online. Thank you so much to my man for supporting me in opening my supermarket business. Your type is rare and you’re such a good partner. I love you baby, please patronise us. Your purchase means the world to us. God did. Gen Z supermarket and shopping complex," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady shows off new businessplace

The TikTok video garnered massive attention, with viewers flocking to the comments section to congratulate the lady on her new business.

@ajibiyemotunrayoa said:

"Put Unbrella or shades ooo, because of rain ans sun, congratulations jare, one needs to start from somewhere."

@El.kaatibee reacted:

"10k go start this business."

@honey__ex reacted:

"Please ma. Where is pastries and toiletries section?"

@Sussy bella said:

"Remain that CEO chair. Anyway congratulations. May God sent an help to you."

@ENDURANCE_ENGINEERING VENTURE said:

"By God's grace all this will multiply insha Allah. More success jare, God is ur strength."

@Shugharlee said:

"Congratulations jare. If I show u how I started my own in fact even me at times will be like God u do this one. ALHAMDULILAHI ROBILIALIAMIN. I will definitely make mama&papa proud."

@ZEE VARIETIES STORES said:

"You started well sis we are proud of you, the Lord will enlarge your coast."

@Mustapha tawakalitu said:

"I want to be your friend so that I we be able to dey collect semo, and miik, and other till month end."

@Oyinkansola added:

"Going somewhere with this. I started with 12pcs of perfume oil and that was on credit and God is doing something great with my business. Congratulations."

