A young Nigerian lady got people emotional after she shared a video of what her brother did after she bought him a brand new bike.

This is contained in a post she made available on her page via a popular social media platform, TikTok.

Lady shares video of brother’s emotional reaction

The said video shows the young lady moments after which her brother was seen on a bicycle, which is said to have been newly given to him by his sister.

What he did in the video after getting the gift made many people emotional.

According to a post made available by a user, @midey_124, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she bought her younger brother a brand new bike, and what he did next got her shedding tears of joy.

She added a caption to the video to explain the content or the incident that had happened.

The caption read:

"My brother's reaction and prayers after I bought him a bicycle."

As the video plays, it shows her brother with his hand on her head, praying for her in their native language.

The TikTok video shows his brother praying passionately for her.

His statement, translated to English by legit.ng, reads in part:

"You made me happy, bought a bicycle for me. All the problems in your life should leave. You're at the top. May you go higher and higher, you shall not become a slave."

When he was almost done with the prayer, he burst into tears of joy, while the sister also got emotional and tried to wipe off her tears as a result of the emotional reaction and prayers of her brother.

She shared the video online, and individuals who came across the post stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady shares emotional video

Mumcy Alisha noted:

"U need to be serious because he’s praying from the bottom of his heart."

Sisi oni ponmo added:

"Who is crying here also."

Blossom stressed:

"I connect his prayer to my husband life."

SURPRISE & PRINTING HUB IN ABK noted:

"Awww this is so sweet of him oo are u guys shepherd children? Cos he’s prayers are heavy and prophetic."

Moremi added:

"Amen jesu this prayer no come too much for bicycle so abeg buy him car I wan check something baba tun sun Ekun ayo."

Hassanat stressed:

"I hope my brother can pray for me laidis buh Afi insult."

funmilayogbade stated:

"i will have reason to make my kids happy this year i connect my spirit with woli prayer point. Amin."

Olanitori Ajokeh shared:

"Aww i love the boy more anointing future olusho. Wetin you do for m na like say dem buy elderly person latest car, you just gave him a big level among his peers."

Makeup artist in ogbomos wrote:

"Awww, if my buy bicycle for my sister’s son and he doesn’t pray for me like this na to collect am back o."

Iyanuoluwa said:

"He's so happy,this over excited. may all his prayers be answered."

Watch the video below:

