A young Nigerian lady in her 20s has earned the accolades of netizens after disclosing her latest academic feat

In a video, the Gen Z lecturer showed off herself in class, and disclosed that she had just begun the journey to obtaining a doctorate degree

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

Gen Z female lecturer begins PHD studies

Her video quickly circulated on several social media platforms, drawing positive remarks from people who were impressed by her determination to pursue her studies.

The short clip she shared showed her in a lecture hall, expressing pride over starting a new chapter in her professional and educational life.

Identified as @shadesoflisa on TikTok, the determined lady who currently works as a lecturer, insisted that she must bag a doctorate degree.

In her words:

"POV: My first day in class as a PHD student. If e reach your turn, stop for BSc or Mrs. I must be Dr Mrs. A very determined Gen Z lecturer."

Reactions as lady begins PHD studies

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@NomyCindy wears said:

"I planned stopping at PhD but I don stop for B.sc. I'm earning higher than my senior sis with PhD in fed govt job. My job no require qualifications for promotion so no need for now. I'm sure of salary increment at least 2x a year. For now I'm tired of reading, na business I put head now. Congratulations to you sis."

@Gloriana H.P said:

"Omo that Dr no bad o, I'm currently 22 in 200level pls how many years will it take me to round up masters and PhD, cause I love that title."

@zee_2124 said:

"Omoh Dr small i am tryingto stop at Prof sha make we dey look as e dey go, Prof (ma), i want to be hearing Prof zainab."

@officialchablesz_ said:

"My dream then but life happens to me. I dreamed to be PhD holder @26 because I finished sec sch @15 .

but life happen."

@Miss Beatrice said:

"This is my dream job. I just got admission to do my masters but I'm currently a teacher in a British school. I wish I could be a lecturer without a master right now."

@SPECIAL reacted:

"God Abeg make dis money quick come make I follow my brothers Dey drag doctor for family house if them call doctor all of us go turn, lol I too love school."

@Ømãsîrîçhīm said:

"Wait so I am not the only one that wants to be a Gen z Lecturers scam na school but I dey study like mad cause my brain is my only route to wealth."

@walebaba05 reacted:

"How to get a fully funded phd in the uk is really on my mind. Already got masters in d uk. I'm happy for you sis. All the best."

@Fest_uz added:

"Awwww. And I just got done with my Masters. Starting my PhD soonest. Don't have a lecturing job at the moment though but I am hoping. Congrats."

