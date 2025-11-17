A Nigerian man has reacted to the video of online personality VeryDarkMan fighting with another individual on a plane.

The video shows the unexpected moment when VeryDarkMan got up from his seat and did something no one expected.

A man who watched the video spoke about what he noticed and faulted VeryDarkMan for his actions, and his post has gone viral

A Nigerian man has reacted to a viral video of Nigerian influencer and activist Martins Vincent Otse, known popularly as VeryDarkMan, fighting on a plane.

The said video shows the online personality leaving his seat and moving close to another individual who was in a different seat, and then beginning to throw punches.

Nigerian man calls out VeryDarkMan for plane fight. Photo Credit: Instagram/VeryDarkMan, Twitter/@ChuksEricE

Source: Twitter

VeryDarkMan caught in plane fight

The video was taken inside a plane that the individual identified as Mr. Jollof and VeryDarkMan both boarded.

While the reason for the fight has not been established, the video showing the incident has made its way online, and an individual who watched the clip has shared his opinion.

According to an individual in a statement he made in reaction to the video, the person with the username @zico_guru blamed VeryDarkMan for the incident.

In a post he made in response to the video on X, formerly Twitter, he claimed VeryDarkMan was the first to make a physical threat against the other individual.

His statement:

"Let’s be clear! VDM was the first person to make a physical threat in this video."

"You can clearly hear him saying he would slap Jollof off the plane."

"Both of them embarrassed themselves by turning a simple online argument into a physical fight."

Nigerian man reacts as VeryDarkMan throws punches on plane. Photo Source: /VeryDarkMan, Twitter/@ChuksEricE

Source: Twitter

"Fighting inside an airplane, where people expect peace, is completely senseless."

"If they wanted to act like tough guys, they should have waited to get off the plane instead of disgracing themselves like street thugs they are."

His statement got the attention of several people who immediately reacted to the video.

Reactions as man blames VeryDarkMan

@princeorji001 added:

"Oga if you no get strength no abuse person online , most of us talk online and do whatever we say offline. If you can't do it, don't say it."

@Atikulator05 stressed:

"Not just physical threat, VDM left his seat and went to meet Mr. Jollof where he was sitting down."

@OvieOfDelta noted:

"Is “i will slap you” a physical threat? Thats a verbal threat, it can only become physical if he physically slapped him. From the video Jollof made the first physical contact."

@pipscober wrote:

"Bro if you tell me say u go slap me online and i jam you anywhere offline, walai you must slap me o cos if you no do am i go wooz u ajeh. VDM did what a normal street boy suppose do bro."

@JonnDoye said:

"Is not a physical but a verbal threat."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man boldly wrote an open letter to online personality VeryDarkMan over his silence in the clash with Chinese businessman China Ross.

Lady talks about VeryDarkMan and Blord

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady spoke up about the online fight between VeryDarkMan and Blord. VeryDarkMan had accused Blord of selling a fake iPhone 17, and in response, Blord shared some of VeryDarkMan’s photos online.

The lady said that what VeryDarkMan is doing is not right and pointed out that many people are staying quiet, possibly because of favouritism. Her post got a lot of attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng