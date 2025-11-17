A Nigerian man has reacted to the trending saga between Nigerian influencer VeryDarkMan and a comedian, Mr Jollof

The duo have been going viral on several social media platforms after a video showed them fighting onboard a plane

Reacting to the clash between the two public figures, a Nigerian man shared his opinion on what would be the outcome

A Nigerian man shared his thoughts on the now-viral clash between influencer VeryDarkMan and comedian Mr Jollof after a video of the duo surfaced online.

The short clip, which caught people's attention, captured the moment the two men fought while onboard a plane.

Man reacts to VDM and Jollof's fight

The clash became the topic of the day as many Nigerians tried to understand what had led to the confrontation.

In the clip, VeryDarkMan and Jollof exchanged blows while other passengers did their best to separate them.

Reacting to the drama, a Nigerian X user identified as @billzcube expressed his pain about the incident.

He was disappointed that two public figures would be involved in a physical exchange onboard an airplane.

The end part of his comment focused on the consequences the duo might face as a result of their actions.

According to him, the outcome had already been determined the moment the fight happened inside the plane.

In his reaction, he emphasised that the fight had taken place in an environment where such behaviour carried serious implications.

He noted that the most likely result would be getting banned by the relevant authorities, particularly because incidents inside an aircraft were generally not taken lightly in any part of the world.

"Allow them fight na. Them don already fuckupp to fight inside plane. They will be banned so allow them fight it out na," he said.

Reactions as VDM, Jollof right

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@GREAT BELLO INVESTMENT said:

"VDM please I was so disappointed when I hear you fight. Well I’m still defending you that you never fight."

@S A M K E N N E T H said:

"King of shame, Shame of thrones, Alchemy of Shame, Shame before flowers, Mortal Shamebat, Avatar: The last shamebender, the Great Wal."

@papa Zurich said:

"Be like vdm hear say jollof board this flight nai e board am too so that make dem use am fight luxury fight. Naim vdm chop jollof on the jet lol."

@ParieBerry said:

"Na Super Eagles cause this Nonsense. They deprived us of the only thing left in Nigeria to have given us joy. Para dey body o. Make everybody guard. This time is very Critical. 2030 still far."

@Bridget Chineye said:

"Na that oyibo i just Dey pity because the way them Dey press am join for the fight."

@Flint said'

"Jollof been no get meat, so him need meat to go with the jollof. Vdm be like asun."

@bintaft4real added:

"Ojoro yapa for that separation!!! I just the hear VDM, VDM, VDM. SHOO!!! Na only VDM they their? abi Mr joloff do lost. they allow am collect well well. small thing they just the shout VDM!!"

