A Nigerian man has written an open letter to online personality VeryDarkMan over his silence amid the clash with China Ross

This comes days after VeryDarkMan distanced himself from the businessman, who later shared evidence of their dealings

The man poured out his thoughts in the letter to the online personality

A Nigerian man has fearlessly written an open letter to online personality Martins Vincent Otse, known popularly as VeryDarkMan, amid his messy clash with a Chinese businessman known widely as China Ross.

The letter from the man to VeryDarkMan comes days after the online personality publicly distanced himself from China Ross, telling anyone who wishes to do business with him to do so at their own risk.

Nigerian man confronts VDM over China Ross clash.

Man writes letter over VDM’s silence

The said statement got the attention of the Chinese businessman, who released a statement exposing his dealings with VeryDarkMan and also the amount he has spent in his dealings with the online personality.

While VeryDarkMan is yet to react to this, many Nigerians have voiced their opinions about the drama. A Nigerian man has taken to his page via a popular social media platform, Facebook.

The man, whose name is identified as Ugwuezeh Joseph Chibuike, poured out his mind in his message to VeryDarkMan. His post read:

"An open letter to VERYDARKMAN."

"There's a man who walks in broad daylight, yet his shadow stretches longer than the night. He calls himself a voice of truth, but every word he speaks leaves a bitter taste of lies. He's the kind of man who wears chaos like perfume, and now, his scent has reached the ends of the earth."

"Recently, this Very Dark Man carried his drama across the sea to China. He spoke like a prophet of justice, but when the truth came knocking, all his doors were empty. The people he accused stood up with proof, receipts, and facts. He stood there with nothing but noise and ego."

"He stressed that when the Chinese businessman, China Ross, presented fact and evidence of his dealings with VeryDarkMan, the online personality is yet to react. "And now, because of his reckless mouth, the world looks at Nigerians again with suspicion. Because of one man's ignorance, the rest of us who work day and night to build credibility are painted as liars, scammers, and cheats."

"This is what hurts the most; it's not just his lies, it's the stain they leave on our flag. The same flag that many of us carry proudly into business, into tech, into international deals. One man's foolishness now echoes louder than a thousand honest efforts."

"He is a liar. A thief of reputation. A blackmailer of our collective integrity. The Very Dark Man is not just dark by name; he is dark by nature. He thrives in chaos. He feeds on clout. And in his hunger for attention, he has sold the dignity of a nation for a few minutes of digital applause."

Nigerian pens open letter over VDM's silence.

Man advises Nigerians in open letter

After pouring out his mind, he sent a message to Nigerians on what to do and what not to do:

"But we, the real Nigerians, reject his kind. We are not liars. We are not scammers. We are dreamers, builders, and believers who still hold our heads high even when others drag us through the mud.

"Let it be known: one Very Dark Man cannot define the light of a nation. He may trend today, but truth lasts longer than trending lies."

Man blames spirit for VDM‑China clash

