A Nigerian lady has spoken out about the ongoing online fight between VeryDarkMan and Blord

The heated face-off started after VeryDarkMan accused Blord of selling a fake or cloned iPhone 17

In her post, the lady claimed what VeryDarkMan is doing is not right and explained why people are keeping quiet

A Nigerian lady has taken to her social media page to speak about the drama between businessman Blord and online personality VeryDarkMan.

Her statement comes after VeryDarkMan dragged Blord online for allegedly selling a fake phone or a cloned item. In retaliation for the accusation of extortion, Blord responded by posting certain photos of VeryDarkMan on social media.

Lady speaks on VeryDarkMan vs. Blord drama

The photos shared by Blord caught the attention of many, who have continued to weigh in on the drama. VeryDarkMan spoke about his business and levelled accusations, while Blord took the unexpected step of releasing his private photos.

Amid this, a lady took to her media page to share her opinion about the two individuals, declaring that what VeryDarkMan is doing isn’t right.

According to a post she shared on her page @FabsTola via the popular social media platform X, formerly Twitter, she mentioned that VeryDarkMan’s actions toward Blord aren’t cool, but people are hardly speaking out. She also cited favouritism in her statement.

Her post read:

"What VeryDarkMan is doing to Blord isn’t right sha, but you people won’t say anything because of favouritism."

As she made the post public, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady shares opinion

@phollukeh noted:

"It is very wrong. Advertise ur own market with ur own costs. Let buyers decide on who to trust and buy from. No need running another man's business down."

@ifebamide stressed:

"Always poking nose on something wey no concern him."

@_johnamoo added:

"I no even send any of their daddies."

@adewaleplug wrote:

"Yes cos it's another man business... I con dey wonder if blord con b Nigeria leader na to dey buy things at high cost...the amount is too make we no lie kilode!! I sure e agenda for the business na to help people but this is not help."

@bolajibestt said:

"Its good but its not right."

@Stainless198 shared:

"Exactly. Blord is a business man, u don’t expect a business man to buy a goods and sell it cheap for a business that’s just new in the market. Vdm is giving the cost price while blord is going the selling price. 400k no bad sha."

@BY_of_jos wrote:

"This pattern is old, but it still working 4 u sha, enjoy d engagement it while it lasts, cuz u go soon cry, madam food stuff for 20k..Thank u Tinubu."

@NtenObi mentioned:

"What's the difference btw Blord and your politicians."

@Adamarrt stressed:

"That means you exploit people too with what you're selling. You're a thief and you should be arrested."

@mideXinterface added:

"Lol, using emotion to justify good or bad, really?"

@rapid4real99 added:

"I hope you won't criticise your govt for price hikes and start comparing them to other countries with low prices?"

@brightonwi81233 wrote:

"Nobody gives a flying fuk about your feelings ,you can't be selling a counterfeit for a very outrageous price and still claim and lie in your video that your gain is 50k on every phone , meanwhile its 250k , it's a criminal offence!!!!!!!"

@kennypangel noted:

"Same phone some people are selling for 200k, buy for where you prefer stop bringing people down because you want to sell market."

@pkizzy100 said:

"Let me ask a question now dt u know d original price who will u buy from vdm or blord🤷‍♂️ as for me nothing concern d street oh no body has any money to waste just dt vdm wicked oh see as he cast blord."

@boyShynOn shared:

"If Nigeria govt serious them suppose Dey arrest any person that’s extorting Nigerians all in the name of business. Una go Dey complain say things hard but una wan use over price inflate citizens."

