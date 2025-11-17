An Oyibo man got many people talking online as a video shows what he did during the fight between VeryDarkMan and Mr. Jollof

VeryDarkMan had left his seat to confront Mr. Jollof, and the drama started right next to where the Oyibo man was seated

What the Oyibo man did when the fight started caught people’s attention, as a man pointed it out in a post on his page

A Nigerian man lamented online as a video shows the moment an Oyibo man struggled to avoid being injured on a plane as online personality Martins Vincent Otse, known widely as VeryDarkMan, engaged in a fight on the plane with another individual identified as Mr. Jollof.

While there hasn't been a full or correct explanation of what led to the fight, a video circulating on social media shows how the said fight started.

Viral video shows Oyibo man's reaction to VeryDarkMan, Mr. Jollof fight.

Oyibo man reacts amid fight

As the video plays, an Oyibo man is seen in one of the seats trying to avoid being punched as the fight took place very close to him.

The reaction of the Oyibo man to the fight caught the attention of a man who took to social media to react.

According to a post made available on a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, a user identified as @Mrbankstips noticed the reaction of the Oyibo man after watching the clip.

Seconds into the video, as VeryDarkMan stood up from his seat to confront Mr. Jollof, the confrontation spread to the seat of the Oyibo man as VeryDarkMan fell on him while being held by Mr. Jollof.

The Oyibo man, however, tried to use his hands to cover his eyes and face to avoid being punched or sustaining injuries in the process.

Oyibo man gets people talking during VeryDarkMan plane fight.

Seeing how the Oyibo man struggled in the video, a man took to social media to react.

He wrote:

"The foreigner though."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as VeryDarkMan fights on plane

@SolomonGrin shared:

"My guy no Dey fit breath."

@_anthonyesin stressed:

"Pilot need to make emergency landing, VDM opponents need ambulance. Bro see blow."

@LoveLove4104 shared:

"Both of them should have been arrested by the airport police but they allowed them to leave. This is so shameful and disgusting. Everyone just does as they want in this country without any consequences. Don't be surprised that they still fly that airplane after that or will still fly tomorrow or even today."

@ChumaElvis1 wrote:

"VDM man of his words, not all those cowards with empty talks. Maintained his stands ‘ANYWHERE I SEE YOU I GO BEAT YOU’ Omo even say na for heaven I go still beat you."

@TheRealCEOAmber noted:

"VDM go too wound this guy one on one forget."

@ozengbe1 stressed: Make una hold that guy na. Dem nor even know who be Jollof Agidi Jollof abi Jollof rice? de disgrace us de waka mumu man with bololo when nothing de."

@elvis_unl noted:

"Two people Dey fight you Dey hold one person. The other person is in control. It’s not nice."

@jaguars_hide shared:

"See uppercut!... But why as a man, you dey bite your fellow man for fight?"

@luckyStreak01 said:

"Omo if this guy with airlock hit am once him body wey dey shake go calm down."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof were unboarded and arrested after they exchanged blows on a flight from Asaba to Lagos.

Man reacts as VeryDarkMan fights on plane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man reacted to a trending video of VeryDarkMan fighting on a plane. In the video, VeryDarkMan got up from his seat and moved toward another passenger before the fight broke out.

The man who watched the clip said VeryDarkMan started the physical threat and blamed him for how the whole drama happened. He also added that fighting on a plane was embarrassing and made both men look bad.

