A Nigerian man has gone viral after he shared two things he noticed in a video making waves on social media

The young man spoke about the fight between VeryDarkMan and Mr. Jollof after watching the viral video

He went on his page to share the two things he noticed and criticised them for their unexpected behaviour

A Nigerian man has criticized online personality Martins Vincent Otse, known popularly as VeryDarkMan, and he mentioned the two people who were at the back of the seat where he fought with Mr. Jollof.

This comes just hours after VeryDarkMan and the said individual, Mr. Jollof, were reported to have fought on a plane.

Man criticizes VeryDarkMan and Mr. Jollof

In a video circulating on social media and in a report by Legit.ng, VeryDarkMan is seen leaving his seat to confront Mr. Jollof.

Seconds later, they both began to throw blows at each other.

While the cause of the fight has not been explained or revealed to the public, a Nigerian man who carefully watched the video mentioned two things he noticed about the individuals he suspected were behind the seat where VeryDarkMan and Mr. Jollof had their fight.

According to a post he made available on his page, @Seankleann, via a popular social media platform X, formerly Twitter, he mentioned that the act was so wrong and embarrassing.

His statement read:

"VeryDarkMan and Jollof fighting inside the plane is the height of lawlessness in this country. You know the most disturbing thing? A foreigner was at the back of VDM and also a woman carrying a baby.

"This is so wrong and unacceptable."

“it doesn’t speak well for us as Nigerians, that man would never forget that experience and will continue to talk about it anywhere he goes."

“They don’t fight over there too” lol really? Two wrongs can never make a right."

He mentioned two individuals who were behind the seat where the fight took place and faulted them.

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man man blames VeryDarkMan

@Sentini_ stressed:

"Fighting on a Plane is unacceptable but who cares about Foreigners? Y’all should stop this Master-Slave mentality like they don’t fight over there too."

@Kelvin_Ironside said:

"Them no dey fight for plane for Yankee?? Abeg make unah fly."

@De_special1 noted:

"Both men are disgrace to their family and nation."

@curvykiara7 said:

"That’s very bad."

