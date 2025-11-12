A Nigerian lady has taken to her social media page to speak about the viral naval officer who challenged the FCT minister

She made a statement and revealed what many people don’t know, which she included in the viral post

This came just hours after the naval officer refused to obey Wike's order on a property belonging to a retired officer

A Nigerian lady who has known viral officer Yerima since secondary school has spoken about his behavior after a video of him and FCT minister Wike made its way online.

She took to her page to quote the viral video and spoke about the said officer, who is now trending online.

Lady who attended the same secondary school as viral naval officer Yerima shares thoughts about him. Photo source: Facebook/Ekom Usen

Source: Facebook

Lady who knew naval officer shares post

The said officer had gone viral over his response to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, at a location in Abuja.

It was claimed that the naval officer was positioned at a location and instructed by his superior to guide it. However, the FCT minister, who was out on inspection, tried to access the location but was prevented from doing so.

This, however, didn’t go well with the minister, who made some statements that the officer responded to immediately.

The response of the officer got many people talking online as the video also went viral.

A lady who claims to have attended the same secondary school with the naval officer shared her thoughts about the video and spoke about him.

According to a post she made available on her Facebook page, Ekom Usen, she wrote that she has known him since secondary school and added that he was her senior at the time.

Lady shares post about naval officer Yerima as video goes viral. Photo source: Facebook/Ekom Usen

Source: Twitter

Lady speaks about viral officer

She commended the naval officer in the post she shared on her Facebook page:

"Dis soldier nah my senior for secondary school ooo nice one ."

She made the statement amid the viral clash between Wike and the naval officer a day after the incident happened, but the story is still fresh in the minds of many Nigerians who have continued to react to it on many media platforms.

