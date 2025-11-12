A Nigerian lady who attended the same primary school as the viral naval officer, Yerima, has finally broken her silence

In a trending post shared via her official account, she mentioned what the officer was known for back in primary school

Nigerians have not stopped praising the gallant officer following his recent faceoff with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT

A Nigerian lady who attended the same primary school as the naval officer Mohammed Yerima has shared her memories of him.

She recounted how he stood out even as a young student because of his exceptional character.

Source: Twitter

Primary schoolmate of Naval Officer Yerima speaks

She posted the story on her verified X account, @dantiana42 after seeing the viral videos of the officer in a heated confrontation with Nyesom Wike.

Dantiana recounted what Yerima was known for during their primary school days, saying he had always been very intelligent, fearless and bold.

She praised him for these qualities, emphasising that they made him stand out even as a child.

"OMG I know this guy his name is Mohammed yerima. He was my senior in primary school. He has always been very intelligent, fearless and bold take ur flowers," she said.

Reactions as Nigerians speak about Officer Yerima

Nigerians shared their various opinions about the gallant officer.

@Lieutenant A.M. Yerima said:

"The uniform is not a privilege. It is a responsibility to defend truth, even when truth is uncomfortable." Thanks for all support guys."

@Kings of memes said:

"Woke way everybody in Nigeria should have post wanted in status he reach your turn you dey laugh on video anyway."

@UG said:

"Honestly I for the beef myself if I no be Nigeria, if na one Nwi Nwi country they for dan arrest dem."the

@Min.Vickie reacted:

"Imagine Angel after work go gather dey watch nigeria to help the detress."

@IRREPLACEABLE said:

"Tanzania go think say na Ai program. Nigeria or nothing."

@AYOBAMI said:

"WIKE was pursuing me in a dream. I shouted YERIMA. Suddenly he disappeared."

@Mina said:

"Military can never side u a civilian and live there own person I love what this officer did to this man."

@Enyo-Ojo added:

"The guy get home training and discipline. Even with all the insults Wike threw at him, he remained calm, stubborn, but not aggressive, respectful and fearlessly composed."

@Iyk4real added:

"God bless Papa Yerima, The real Gen, our generation is proud of officer Yerima, God bless Nigerian Arm forces."

@user2343962352860 said:

"May almighty Allah guide you and protect you agains your enemy long life and prosperity, janwiya."

@SENSEI said:

"Continue to dey hype d boy, no pray may dem no remove him uniform."

