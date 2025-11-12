The soldier had a video with FCT minister Wike that went viral, and many people watched it online and began to share their thoughts

The classmate and best friend of the soldier, Yerima, who was recently involved in a word exchange with the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, has broken his silence hours after the incident.

The individual took to social media to share old photos of himself and the said military officer during their undergraduate days at the university.

Soldier’s classmate reacts to viral clash

This is coming just hours after the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and the soldier clashed in Abuja over access to a piece of land belonging to a naval officer.

Wike is alleged to have given an instruction to the officer, but he reportedly refused to comply, citing the order of his superior.

This led to Wike calling him certain names, and the soldier responding with some statements that almost escalated the situation.

The video of the incident immediately went viral online, with many people sharing their thoughts about it.

Amid this, a classmate of the soldier spoke about the incident.

According to a post he made available on his page, the individual, who identified himself as @Nas_kozzo on X (formerly Twitter), mentioned what happened after Wike and the soldier clashed.

He wrote this on his page while sharing photos:

"Today I received so many calls because my best friend in ABU Zaria 100 Level, AM YERIMA (EMDEE), stood his ground against the FCT Minister Wike. God bless and keep you, bro. Nigeria must work."

He mentioned that after the incident, he had received many calls from people due to his best friend’s involvement in the matter.

His statement attracted attention, as many people stormed the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as soldier’s classmate celebrates him

@Abumazeedah2 stressed:

"Tell your friend we're super proud of him.. we wish to see him become Chief of Naval Staff in the future In Shaa Allah."

@FarindokiOmar noted:

"We are proud of him. As I saw the video I said no be EMDEE be that."

@Mohh_nice shared:

"The struggle of finding that picture in the second frame is real, isn't it? all these years have gone by and it never occurred to you to celebrate him, and now you're scrambling because an opportunity has finally come up."

@ArtbyHenngraf stressed:

"Dr. Kozzo. You remember Snazzy and Yshayne. That your song that year, “she say kozzo, what again now? I love the way you go down lowwww."

@IamChigozie10 write:

"I thought he’s from the Academy? Or he didn’t graduate with you at ABU Zaria?"

@HomeboyRay noted:

"How far Kozo how I fit get that song wey the of wuna do..."This na girl wey I like, and I know say she dey love me too" something like that. God bless you both."

@Jameel2024 shared:

"Na Engine boy na, Metallurgical and materials Engineering my department we stubborn from that department gan."

@big6481 said:

"FCT Minister by Law has Full Jurisdiction over Land Use in Abuja. Wike has superior Authority in this matter, the law say so. The Lieutenant is following an illegal order, obstructing FG and is wrong."

