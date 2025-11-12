A Nigerian lady analysed the image of the naval officer who confronted Nyesom Wike and drew a conclusion

The lady shared a post on X stating that the military man comported himself with so much confidence

She drew her conclusion from the way the military officer placed his hands while talking to his superior officer

A Nigerian man who analysed the image of the military officer who stood up to Wike has said the man is a highly disciplined officer.

The video of the officer identified as A.M. Yerima has been trending on social media since the incident occurred.

In the video, the officer was spotted refusing to flinch despite pressure from the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Nigerians have been analysing the video and the conversation that took place during the altercation over a parcel of land.

One analysis posted on X by @itz_taser said the naval officer involved is a well-trained military man.

She said:

"When he was talking to Wike, he's hands were in the pocket but immediately he collected the phone to talk to the CDS, he removed the hand and his posture changed even without seeing the CDS. That's how loyal and disciplined the military is."

See the post below:

Reactions to posture of military officer who confronted Wike

@_ErBuKaH_ said:

@iam_phavourite said:

@tolu225 said:

@Ob_TheeStallion said:

@Xperience_Snr said:

@_naaza_m said:

@MeetAlison said:

"Nigerians seem to miss the message in that Wike/Officer altercation today: many in the inner circle of the govt don't like Nyesom Wike. That officer's body language spoke volumes. Wike is fighting many battles and it may not be long before he loses out or even falls out with BAT."

Buratai speaks on Wike's clash with military officers

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Tukur Buratai said Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), might have gotten it wrong with his confrontation with a soldier in uniform during his enforcement visit to a disputed land in Abuja on Tuesday, November 11.

In a Facebook post hours after the incident, the former army boss noted that the "public disparagement of a uniformed officer of the Nigerian Armed Forces" by the minister went beyond ordinary misconduct, but was a potential threat to the integrity of the institution and national security.

