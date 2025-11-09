A Nigerian lawyer who analysed the latest videos shared by Ned Nwoko shared his deep observations

He mentioned why the senator was at fault, highlighting what he failed to do after his marriage to Regina Daniels

The lawyer’s observations caught people’s attention, and many agreed with him and shared their opinions

An Abuja lawyer has weighed in on the ongoing family drama between Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko and his actress wife, Regina Daniels.

The actress had accused Ned Nwoko of domestic abuse during their marriage, vowing never to return. Ned, in turn, accused Regina Daniels of doing drugs.

In a recent post, Ned Nwoko posted videos showing Regina's brother, Sammy, having an altercation in his compound, while narrating how he sponsored the young man in a higher institution.

Legit.ng had also reported that Regina had accused her husband of arresting her brother and keeping him in custody.

Lawyer reacts to Regina vs Ned family feud

Identified on Facebook as Nwa Okpoko, the lawyer pointed out that Ned Nwoko failed to set boundaries, while calling for the release of Sammy.

The lawyer said in his post:

"After watching Ned’s videos and reading his write up, I have come to the conclusion that it is his fault. He clearly didn’t set enough boundaries from the get go. Let him release that poor boy abeg!

"I said I wasn’t going to weigh in on the merits of the matter but Ned just dey make me vex.That boy didn’t do anything wrong. Let him go please."'

Reactions trail lawyer's take on Nwoko's family

@Marvelous Oluchi said:

"Omo!! The write up. Na love dey make my gender forget who senior them. In my mind I was like if this man no reduce himself to ur level. This insults won't have entered."

@Esther Obiageliaku Sylvanus said:

"I agree with you."

@Udeaja Chigozie Kingsley said:

"A whole senator allowed love affair brings insult's to him. Well, I'm not surprised, I have seen this kind of thing played out in my house before."

@PrincessAdaeze Onyeneke said:

"But the law I thought we don’t judge via half bakedvideo? What if it was a cry for help on something worse on his sister and then don cut out all that part and show us this part? U feel say e just waka enter begin para?"

@Idaraesit Bill said:

"From the write up, he was actually too nice.Very nice. That's why Regina was able to upload that video of him too. She disrespected him many times in her tiktok videos. You got married to a man like that, and still club whenever you like. Lol. He was nice o, even young boys no go even allow you."

Lawyer questions Ned Nwoko over marital woes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer drew people’s attention to why she didn’t agree with Ned Nwoko’s claim about Regina Daniels.

She asked five deep questions about the alleged marital crisis, stating that Ned Nwoko's pattern was not new.

What she said about the couple sparked fresh debate about the matter, as they shared their thoughts.

