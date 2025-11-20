Nollywood actor Emeka Rollas has weighed in on Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko's marital crisis

In a lengthy post, the AGN president, who stated that the actress needs help, and opened up on his personal experience

He also sent a message to the senator on how he should have handled the issue instead

Actor Emeka Rollas, who is also the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has finally broken his silence following the series of dramas that have trailed Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marriage.

Emeka, in a lengthy post via his Instagram page, shared how people have repeatedly tagged him to the marital crisis.

He revealed he has been deliberately silent because of his relationship with the people involved.

"Prince Ned Nwoko is the Chairman, Board of Patrons, AGN, and Regina Daniels is a member of the Guild. Regina and her mother are also personally known to me, and because this is fundamentally a family issue, I have been deliberately silent not out of fear, but out of respect," he said.

Emeka Rollas opens up on experiences with Regina

Emeka, who said that many in the industry know the truth but kept silent, alleged that Regina needed help.

Recalling a personal experience, he said,

"I am calling on those who were present at the last series shoot and fully aware of what is happening, Okey Bakassi, Charles Inojie, Chinyere Wilfred, Jide Kosoko, Sanni Danji, you were all on set during the last production in question. You saw things firsthand, especially regarding Regina, and we all know she needs help. Your silence is unfair, and it leaves me exposed to attacks for matters I did not create."

Recounting the condition Nwoko gave him to allow Regina to attend an event in South Africa, Rollas said,

"While we were planning our roundtable meeting in South Africa, Senator Nwoko called me personally and gave a condition *that he would only allow Regina to travel if I promised she wouldn't travel through Lagos. This is a fact, and I state it because it has been twisted against me repeatedly."

Emeka also shared an incident he witnessed during Regina's son's birthday as he shared how Nwoko expressed concerns about her smoking habit.

"On the day of your son’s birthday, Regina was standing by the staircase of a popular kids' playground in Wuse 2, and in the presence of your friends and also a few AGN members—Agility, Nazareth Jesse, and some of my SSA—your husband made a statement to you regarding your smoking habit when you introduced a senator's daughter who had female kids to him. In his words if you stop smoking you'll have your own daughter He expressed concern and said publicly that he has involved your family and is now saying it in front of your father in the industry since you refused to stop. This incident was witnessed; it is not hearsay," he wrote.

Emeka revealed his concerns for Regina were not to shame her but to make her realise that she needed help.

"You need help. Many of our members have gotten help before you, and the Guild was instrumental in it. It is not a crime to seek support. I hate it when mature individuals in the Industry call me from behind, say trash about you, but won't be man enough to confront you with the reality," he said.

Emeka Rollas calls out Regina Daniels' mother

The actor also hinted that Rita Daniels was focused on being the Guild's next president.

"I say this respectfully: If your daughter’s home and health are in distress, AGN elections should not be your priority. Our Guild must be a safe place, and when people in leadership positions openly justify harmful habits as 'a celebrity lifestyle,' it puts our younger members at risk. All those people cheering you up to go become AGN President are your enemies. And all those celebs who know this truth but chose to heap blame on Emeka Rollas are worse enemies of our Guild," he wrote.

Emeka Rollas criticises Ned Nwoko

The AGN president criticised the senator's decision to publicly call out his estranged wife, Regina, when the matter could have been handled internally.

He also addressed the false narrative that Nwoko donated ₦200m to the Guild. According to Emeka, the money was meant for Regina's film production.

"Sir, you are not without blame. It is not good for a man of your status to go on social media and publicly call out your wife in something I still believe can be handled internally. I still believe there are better ways to do it. Also, sir, several false narratives about the Guild spread without correction. Regina and her mother have repeatedly claimed that you funded AGN, rented and furnished the office, and donated ₦200 million to the Guild. At our office launch, you said the ₦200 million was for your wife, not for AGN. The misinformation circulating everywhere is part of the burden I am carrying, trying to explain ₦200 million. You should have let people know it's money you gave to your wife for her film production and not to the Guild." he said.

Source: Legit.ng