A Nigerian lawyer, Adefunke Treasure, has shared why she did not agree with Ned Nwoko’s claim that his wife, actress Regina Daniels, was into drug abuse.

Ned, the senator representing the Delta North senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate, has several wives, including actress Regina Daniels, who recently accused him of domestic abuse.

Lawyer Shares Why She Doesn't Agree with Ned Nwoko's Side of Story, Asks 5 Deep Questions

The senator has also responded to the allegation, accusing the actress of alleged drug abuse.

Lawyer faults Ned Nwoko’s claim about Regina

On her Facebook page, Barrister Adefunke Treasure questioned Ned Nwoko over his claims about Regina’s alleged drug abuse.

The lawyer and activisit also said Ned Nwoko's accounts were inconsistent.

She said in her post:

“This pattern Oga Senator is using is not new! So I disagree! Regina Daniels couldn't possibly be a drug addict....she may be doing a bit of weeed sometimes and it's common with Gen Z people within her age bracket.”

Questioning the politician, the lawyer added:

“There are many posers begging for answers here: How's beating up someone on drugs the antidote for her to stop drug abuse? A girl you married a Virgiin? Innocent Virgiin ooo.

“Oga Ned what went wrong when she was in your house? Did you marry her a drug addict?. You kept shooting yourself in the leg, with your inconsistent statements.

“How can a man send thúgs to bêât his wife? How can someone accúsêd of abúsê still campaign publicly? When did m0ney become a reason to stay in vi0lencê? Women will never agree that peace of mind is better than cars, trips, and luxury. Choose a man for how he treats you, not for what he owns.”

Reactions trail lawyer’s observation about Ned Nwoko

IGWE MAZI UDEH said:

"God will bless you ma'am.. This fight is not hers alone."

Wahab Abdulah said:

"Your comment is not balance. Pls as a lawyer and right activist, pls do a proper investigation of this matter before your comment. Thank you dear."

Yakubu Justina Emi said:

"Most men are fond of this old trick..... always making it seem like the woman is the problem."

SABI GIRL BLOG said:

"But how come non of the other wives hv ever complained? I don't know what d believe. It's looking like content and being real.."

