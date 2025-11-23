Ned Nwoko ignited a new debate online as he shared a cryptic post that appears to mirror the ongoing saga in his marriage to Regina Daniels

The lawmaker reshared a post stating that "narcissists betray good men and then act like they are the ones hurting them"

Netizens immediately linked the video message to the current situation between the politician and his wife, sparking heated conversations online

Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko has sparked debate on the internet with his response to an article on narcissists.

On his Instagram story, he reshared a message about women who abandon nice men and then claim he is the one who is hurting them.

Ned Nwoko drops cryptic message about betrayal as Regina Daniels drama intensifies. Credit: @princenednwoko

“Betraying a good man and then acting like he’s the one who hurt you has to be a kind of mental illness. You need help”

Ned responded: “This is so appropriate, and this is what narcissists do!!”

A few days prior, Ned issued an official statement making it clear he no longer wished for Regina Daniels to return to his home.

He emphasised that she needs therapy due to her alleged drug use and claimed that her statements were untrue.

This came after Regina Daniels publicly warned Ned Nwoko, threatening to expose issues ranging from alleged murder cases to land grabs and fraud. She claimed he introduced her to substances such as Molly to enhance intimacy and make their sexual life more exciting.

In a separate post, the actress shared photos of herself in a black dress, stating that she was mourning her past. She told Ned to move on and find a new wife to comfort himself.

Earlier this month, Regina Daniels revealed she had been subjected to domestic violence in her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

In a viral video, she was seen crying and declaring that she is no longer treated as a queen in her husband's home.

Ned Nwoko's post trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_amyzon said:

"Gina really break Chinedu’s heart😂 e no go easy."

kay_n_kayy said:

"You are too good, that’s why you locked up her brother. Your goodness and mercy is all we see."

supergirlontheradio said:

"Is he not aware about what’s going on in the country? A senator for that matter!"

tasha_diary1 said:

"Lol when a narcissist get played by someone e thought he could manipulate 😂 e can pain."

iammissmarvel said:

"Even Methuselah rested."

n_n_e_k_a__ said:

"Stewpid man of all the things happening in Nigeria, just obsessed with a little girl."

deeone2six said:

"Pa Ned!!! Read the room, sir! 😤."

theshalomokezie said:

"Your love was the best sir 💛and the love so real that you locked her brother up 💛."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Alexa play me “unbreak my heart” by Tony Braxton for epa😭."

jazminsjewels.uk said:

"Eiya. Stages of grief. Innit?"

dj_doncally said:

"Nigeria is bleeding while this ashawo man is talking about women."

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"Narcissists also like to live in denial so they projects their traits. Is the only way they feel better. Everyone around you can’t be wrong mpa Nedu not even your own blood."

veevogee

"Since wey Regina leave Chinedu, he never rest 😂 Gina what did you add to your stew???"

tejiriesigie said:

"EPA can’t handle rejection!!! Kia!!! 😂😂."

symply_jenny4 said:

"They really say age isn’t maturity and seriously this man really needs to move on."

nurse_micky

"Omo the struggle !! Even the old get hurt too Chineke nna 🙂‍↔️."

sabi_girl_official said:

"This man is heartbroken 😂 I feel for him."

mayfair_travel_and_tour said:

"You can never be a good man. No polygamist can be a good man. You have betrayed that word, and you can never be categorised under the word “good” or quantified as a good man!"

Ned Nwoko sparks speculation with post on women who betray “good men”

Regina Daniels' throwback video resurfaces

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback video of Regina Daniels found its way back to social media.

The resurfaced video, recorded in 2023, captured the actress answering difficult hypothetical questions about the two most important men in her life at the time, her husband and her biological father.

What she said back then is now being viewed through the lens of her widely publicised marital breakdown in 2025.

